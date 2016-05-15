WELLINGTON May 16 New Zealand dairy
co-operative Fonterra said on Monday its milk
collection for the last season had dropped 3 percent due to low
global prices, and confirmed it would make an early dividend
payment next month to help struggling farmers.
"It continues to be a tough season for our farmers with
ongoing pressure on the Farmgate Milk Price due to the supply
and demand imbalance in the global dairy market," Fonterra said
in a business update.
It said it would pay a dividend of NZ$0.10 per share in June
to help farmers struggling with cash flow. The co-operative
would normally have made the payment in October. Its total
forecast annual dividend was NZ$0.40 cents per share.
Fonterra plans to provide its forecast Farmgate milk price
for 2016/2017 at the end of May.
New Zealand's dairy industry, until recently the backbone of
the country's economy, representing about 25 percent of its
exports, has been hard hit by an approximately 60 percent fall
in dairy prices since early 2014.
Farmers have had NZ$7 billion ($4.74 billion) wiped away
from their collective revenue in the past two years.
The fortnightly global dairy auction earlier this month
showed dairy prices had slipped after two consecutive auctions
of gains. The next auction will take place early on Wednesday
morning.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Paul Simao)