* Fonterra to pay early dividend to NZ farmer-shareholders
* Provides aid to some Australian farmers
* Forecast milk collection falls on lower global prices
* ACCC probes Fonterra, Murray Goulburn over farmgate price
cuts
(Updates with more detail, including anti-trust probe in
Australia)
WELLINGTON, May 16 Fonterra Co-operative Group
, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on
Monday it would make an early dividend payment to help its
struggling New Zealand farmers as it reported a drop in its milk
collection due to low global prices.
The announcement comes just days after Australia's
competition watchdog announced an investigation into recent
decisions by Fonterra and Australian competitor Murray Goulburn
Co-operative Co Ltd to slash farm gate milk prices.
Fonterra's early dividend will benefit its 10,500
farmer-shareholders in New Zealand, who have seen around NZ$7
billion ($4.7 billion) wiped off their collective revenue in
the past two years due to low prices, but won't directly assist
its Australian suppliers.
In Australia, Fonterra announced financial support measures
for its autumn calving suppliers, who are disproportionately
affected by the farmgate price reductions announced last week.
"It continues to be a tough season for our farmers with
ongoing pressure on the Farmgate Milk Price due to the supply
and demand imbalance in the global dairy market," Fonterra said
in a business update.
Fonterra, which plans to provide its farmgate forecast
2016/17 price later this month, said it would pay a dividend of
NZ$0.10 per share in June to help New Zealand farmers struggling
with cash flow. It flagged the early dividend in March.
The company's total forecast annual dividend was NZ$0.40
cents per share.
Australian dairy farmers were surprised and angered when
Fonterra and Murray Goulburn, Australia's biggest dairy
producer, reduced their farm gate prices from A$5.60 ($4.06) per
kg of dairy solids to between A$4.75 and A$5.00 per kg over the
past month.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is
examining the timing and notice of the cuts. A finding of
misleading or unconscionable conduct by the ACCC could expose
Fonterra and Murray Goulburn to fines of up to A$1.1 million.
Fonterra was expecting the New Zealand milk collection for
the season to be 1.558 million kilograms of milksolids, which is
three percent lower than last season.
($1 = 1.4786 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.3782 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by Jane Wardell and
Richard Pullin)