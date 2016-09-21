WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Dairy giant Fonterra
Co-operative Group Ltd on Thursday reported a lift in its full
year net profit despite challenges in global dairy markets.
The world's largest dairy exporter said net profit after tax
was NZ$834 million ($612.91 million) in the year to July 31, up
65 percent on the year. Revenue was NZ$17.2 billion, down 9
percent.
"Our business strategy is serving us well. We are moving
more milk into higher-returning consumer and foodservice
products," said Chairman John Wilson in a release.
He noted, however: "Global milk prices remain at
unrealistically low levels, but as the signs in the market
improve, we are very strongly positioned to build on a good
result in the year to come."
Global dairy prices are showing tentative signs of
improvement, offering some relief to the beleaguered sector.
Until recently, dairy was the backbone of New Zealand's
economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But dairy
prices have dropped sharply from their record highs in 2013, due
to China's economic slowdown and global oversupply.
($1 = 1.3607 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Janet Lawrence)