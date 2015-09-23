(Adds CEO comment, dividend and debt details)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy processor
Fonterra increased its milk price payout forecast and
reported a 183 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday amid
a modest recovery from this year's plummet in global dairy
prices.
The world's largest dairy exporter said net profit after tax
was NZ$506 million ($317.36 million) in the year to July 31,
compared with NZ$179 million a year ago.
Slowing economic growth in New Zealand's top export market,
China, and a global oversupply of milk products have seen dairy
prices plummet after reaching record highs in 2013. However,
prices have recovered somewhat in the second half of the
financial year and were up 16.5 percent last week.
This allowed Fonterra to raise its forecast to NZ$4.60 per
kilogram of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$3.85.
"Prices are often cyclical, but this year's market is one of
the most difficult I've known," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings said
in a written statement.
"Looking ahead, this uncertainty means that world markets
are likely to be difficult in the medium-term," Spierings said.
Lower dairy prices this year reduced Fonterra's costs and
helped boost the cooperative's profit, but weighed heavily on
the company's farmer-shareholders whose incomes have been
slashed in the last year.
Fonterra raised its full-year dividend forecast to 40 to 50
NZ cents per share, compared with 25 to 35 NZ cents per share
for the year just ended.
Fonterra's high debt levels continued to rise, after the
company began offering around NZ$430 million in interest-free
loans to its struggling farmers. The company's gearing rate
increased to 49.7 percent from 42.3 percent in 2014, edging up
towards the levels seen in 2008 when the company's balance
sheets suffered during the global financial crisis and its
gearing rate rose to almost 80 percent.
Fonterra is continuing the business review it started at the
end of last year to reduce its costs. On Monday, Fonterra said
it would cut 227 more jobs than previous flagged, taking the job
losses to 750 or more than 4 percent of the company's 16,000
workers globally.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, climbed to their
highest in five months on Wednesday and closed at $5.24. They
have soared nearly 9 percent this month and if sustained, it
would be the largest monthly increase in three years.
($1 = 1.5944 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Brown)