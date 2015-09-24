(Repeats)
* Annual net profit soars 173 pct to $318 mln
* Consumer product proft jumps five-fold in China
* Training for Chinese bakers pays off
* Fonterra forecasts sales to Asian bakeries to double by
2020
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy processor
Fonterra posted record consumer product sales in China on
Thursday as it saw reward for its efforts to reduce reliance on
milk powder and boost its branded milk, cheese and cream in
Chinese pizzerias and bakeries.
The world's largest dairy exporter posted net profit after
tax of NZ$506 million ($318.07 million) in the year to July 31,
a 173 percent rise from a year earlier. Consumer products
operating profit in China leapt more than five-fold to a record
NZ$45 million, with sales volumes up 33 percent.
The cooperative added four kitchens in China to teach chefs
from bakeries, cafes and pizzerias how to incorporate dairy into
their recipes, aiming to boost their use of Fonterra branded
products such as Anchor cheese.
"I think that strategy in particular is very good.
Approaching the bakeries, the pizza houses and the key people in
regards to utilising cheese and dairy products will be and is
quite effective," Forsyth Barr analyst James Bascand said.
Fonterra already supplies mozzarella cheese for most of the
300 million pizzas sold each year in China, and is seeking to
reduce its reliance on milk powder which has volatile prices. It
also hopes to tap into growing Chinese demand for lower lactose
dairy products such as cheese.
Fonterra forecast sales to Asian bakeries would more than
double to NZ$1 billion by 2020.
Plummeting dairy prices lowered Fonterra's costs and
underpinned much of the gains in annual profit, but also weighed
heavily on the company's farmer-shareholders whose incomes have
been slashed in the past year.
Slowing economic growth in China and a global oversupply of
milk products have battered dairy prices, which are down more
than 50 percent from their record highs in 2013 despite a rally
in the past two months.
Fonterra lifted its price forecast to NZ$4.60 per kilogram
of milk solids from NZ$3.85, although analysts warn prices are
likely to remain volatile.
The New Zealand dollar rallied half a cent to
$0.6288 after Fonterra, New Zealand's biggest exporter, released
its results. The local dollar hit a one-month low of $0.6235 on
Wednesday.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the company, climbed 4.3 percent to $5.48.
($1 = 1.5908 New Zealand dollars)
