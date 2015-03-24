WELLINGTON, March 25 New Zealand's Fonterra dairy co-operative on Wednesday reported a 16 percent fall in half-year profit as last year's rapid fall in global dairy prices pressured margins, which prompted the firm to lower its full-year dividend guidance.

Normalised earnings before interest and taxes at the world's largest dairy exporter fell 7 percent to NZ$376 million ($287.75 million) compared with from NZ$403 million a year ago.

Net profit after tax fell to NZ$183 million, down 16 percent from NZ$217 million a year ago. Profits fell further from last year, when record high dairy prices had ramped up input costs.

The price of milk has since dropped, shedding 50 percent in 2014 as falling demand from China, import bans in Russia and a global lift in production. While this has lowered input costs, earnings were stung when milk powder produced at record dairy prices were sold when prices were falling.

"Our half-year results are a snapshot of tough conditions in dairy with variable production, demand and pricing," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

"There was also the challenge of generating profit from inventory made in the previous financial year when the cost of milk was higher, but sold in the first quarter of the financial year when global dairy prices were falling."

Fonterra said it would pay an interim dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, while adding it expected a full-year dividend between 20-30 NZ cents per share. This was down from a previous guidance of 25-35 NZ cents but up from 10 NZ cents per share for the year ended July.

The co-op held its forecast farmgate milk price NZ$4.70 per kilograms milk solids.

($1 = 1.3067 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Susan Thomas)