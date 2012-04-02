WELLINGTON, April 2 The world's biggest dairy exporter, New Zealand's Fonterra, has fingers crossed its farmer shareholders will finally approve a new capital structure this year that will open the door to outside investment and free up cash for expansion.

The controversial scheme will enable its farmer members to trade the co-operative's shares among themselves, put some stock into a NZ$500 million ($410 million) fund to be traded on the New Zealand stock exchange, and give Fonterra much greater certainty over its capital flows.

The co-op currently controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, exporting milk powder, butter and cheese to countries including China, Vietnam, Chile and Brazil. Fonterra is also New Zealand's biggest company, with annual sales near NZ$20 billion, and earns a quarter of the country's exports.

The issue is an emotional one for New Zealand's farmers.

"This is an ownership issue, we're talking about the family silverware here," said Willy Leferink, chairman of dairy at the Federated Farmers of New Zealand, the nation's farmers union.

"There are members who say 'Over my dead body', and others who say 'Box on, this is fantastic'," said Leferink, a farmer and Fonterra shareholder.

At stake are the co-op's ambitious plans to expand in emerging markets such as Latin America and particularly China, where it plans to invest heavily to continue developing dairy farms and processing operations.

The board says the new structure is a key plank in this strategy as it would loosen up funding for such projects.

Con Williams, rural economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, said offshore expansion will be crucial for Fonterra's future as New Zealand milk production can't keep up with world demand.

Fonterra expects domestic milk production to increase from 17 billion litres a year to 22 billion litres by 2020. In contrast, the globally traded dairy market is expected to jump from 49 billion litres to 84 billion litres.

Failure to implement the trading scheme would hurt the co-op's global competitiveness in the longer-term, Williams said.

"They won't be able to deliver major chunks of the strategy plan without certainty of capital and also their ability to expand their capital base," he said.

SELLING THE FAMILY SILVER

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the share trading and investment fund scheme in principle in 2010, which Fonterra took as a green light to implement the plan from November this year.

But of late, a vocal and sceptical minority of its 10,500 farmer members has argued that opening trade to non-shareholders may eventually open the floodgates to non-farmer control of Fonterra.

The dairy giant last week said it expected its 35-member shareholder council would approve an updated version of the scheme around July. More than half of the councillers must endorse the plan for it to be implemented and some changes are widely expected.

Under its current share structure, Fonterra must buy and sell shares when members scale up or down milk production, and leave or join the co-op, putting a strain on its balance sheet.

In good times, such as the past three years of booming production and prices, any outflows are offset by farmers buying shares to join the co-op or stepping up their supply.

But as recently as 2007/08, Fonterra's balance sheet took a NZ$600 million hit as the burden of farmers leaving the industry was exacerbated by a mass redemption of shares as drought hit production.

Under the new plan, shares would be traded between shareholders, but some shares would be converted into "financial units" and traded on New Zealand's stock exchange. Owners of these units would receive dividends, but have no voting rights.

Critics of the scheme want a cut in the total amount of units outside investors can hold in the fund -- up to 25 percent under the current proposal -- while others demand the fund be closed off to non-farmers entirely.

Industry observers say Fonterra may move to calm fears by reducing the number of units that could be held by non-shareholders to around 10 percent or lower.

"We have a high degree of confidence we'll come out the other end as far as the Trading Among Farmers scheme is concerned," Fonterra Chairman Henry van der Heyden said after the half-year results.

"If we haven't got the permanent capital, it becomes very difficult to drive the strategy we have outlined," he said.

($1 = 1.2203 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Pullin)