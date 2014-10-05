COLOMBO Oct 5 Sri Lanka has suspended the sale
of some Anchor milk powder made by Fonterra after some children
consumed the product and fell ill, government health officials
said on Sunday.
However Fonterra, a New Zealand dairy giant, said
independent investigations into the three batches concerned
proved that they were safe to consume.
The health ministry suspended the distribution and sale of
the three batches of Anchor following a complaint of food
poisoning in some children in the southern village of
Girandurukotte, 224 km (140 miles) from the capital Colombo.
Senerath Bandara, the secretary of Sri Lanka's public health
inspectors' association, said the Health Services had ordered
inspectors to confiscate all stocks of the three batches.
"We have been ordered to hold them until the investigations
are over following the reports that several kids had fallen ill
after consuming the milk powder," Bandara told Reuters.
The health ministry has sent the Anchor milk powder packets
of the relevant batches for laboratory testing, officials said.
Sanath Mahawithanage, Fonterra Brands Sri Lanka Associate
Director for Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, said the
quantity of the batches is 76 metric tonnes.
"At the time of receiving the complaint most of the product
had already been sold right across the island without any
issue," Mahawithanage told Reuters in an emailed statement.
"Our investigations conducted on samples from these three
batches by internationally accredited independent laboratories
confirm that there is no food safety or quality issue."
Mahawithanage said the company is waiting for health
ministry direction after its own local tests and the outcome of
their investigation.
The world's top dairy exporter suspended Sri Lanka
operations in August last year after the world's largest dairy
exporter faced product bans, court cases and angry demonstrators
over its milk products in the country.
It was banned by a Sri Lankan court from selling or
advertising its products after the country's food safety
authorities said they found high levels of the agricultural
chemical dicyandiamide (DCD) in two batches of milk powder.
Fonterra vigorously disputes the finding.
A court order later removed the ban, allowing the company to
continue its operations.
Fonterra has had a presence in Sri Lanka for around 50 years
and its Anchor brand commands over 60 percent market share of
the country's milk powder industry.
Sri Lanka's actions last year were widely seen as a move to
pressure Fonterra and promote local dairy farmers as the
government has been trying to promote local fresh milk to stem
capital flows out of the country and help domestic farmers.
Sri Lanka is a top-10 importer of New Zealand dairy
products, with roughly $196 million of the country's total milk
powder imports of around $300 million coming from New Zealand in
2012. The majority is supplied by Fonterra.
Milk powder exports to Sri Lanka account for roughly 2
percent of New Zealand's overall dairy exports.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Stephen Powell)