COLOMBO Oct 10 Sri Lanka has lifted a temporary ban on the sale of some Anchor milk powder made by New Zealand-based Fonterra after local tests showed it did not cause illness in children, a government official said on Friday.

The government last week halted the sale and distribution of Anchor powder from three batches after some children who consumed the product fell ill.

"The director general of health today said that the sample tests have not found any negative reports and asked to release the three batches held," Senerath Bandara, the secretary of Sri Lanka's public health inspectors' association, told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by David Holmes)