By Shihar Aneez
GAMPAHA, Sri Lanka Aug 23 A Sri Lankan court
ended a ban on the sale, distribution and advertising of all
Fonterra milk products, lawyers said, soon after the
company suspended operations in Sri Lanka on Friday.
The New Zealand dairy giant said earlier it had temporarily
suspended work at the Sri Lanka unit, citing precautionary
measures to ensure the safety of its 755 employees after it
faced product bans, court cases and angry demonstrators.
The district court of Gampaha last week banned Fonterra from
selling or advertising its products after food safety
authorities said they found the toxic agricultural chemical
dicyandiamide (DCD) in two batches of milk powder. Fonterra
vigorously disputes the finding.
After a nearly three-hour court session, Sudath Perera, a
lawyer representing Fonterra, said, "The enjoining order was
dissolved on suppression and misrepresentation of the facts
submitted to the courts."
Upul Jayasuriya, who represented a health sector trade union
that filed the case, said the judge had said consumers could
make a decision on whether or not to use Fonterra milk powder.
"They (defendents) made submissions, but the judge did not
refer to any suppression and misrepresentation. The judge said
that there is no independent report to say that there is DCD,"
Jayasuriya said.
The court also has summoned top officials at the Fonterra
subsidiary on contempt of court charges for not adhering to the
earlier ban.
Perera said the contempt of court case has been fixed on
Sept. 25.
Sri Lanka's state-run Industrial Technology Institute (ITI)
found the DCD in a batch Anchor full-cream milk power and
another of the Anchor 1+ brand for young children, which were
manufactured between October and December 2012.
Fonterra has disputed the accuracy of the ITI testing, but
the local company Fonterra Brands Lanka last week told Reuters
it had recalled two batches of Anchor-branded products in
accordance with the health ministry directive.
Sri Lankan opposition follows a global food scare after
Fonterra said earlier this month that some of its products could
contain a bacteria that can cause botulism. Its products have
been removed from shelves from China to Saudi Arabia, while
other countries have restricted imports
