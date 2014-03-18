(Adds details)
March 18 International milk prices dropped in a
third consecutive auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, while
volumes also fell.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy
Trade-Trade Weighted Index, dropped 5.2 percent, with an average
selling price of $4,563 per tonne, in the auction held on
Tuesday.
The decline followed a 4 percent fall at the previous sale,
said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene
and Fresh n' Fruity.
A total of 39,008 tonnes was sold, down 5.1 percent from the
previous auction, the co-operative said on its website
(www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for April 1.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
, because the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent
of the country's gross domestic product.
Fonterra, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls
nearly a third of the world dairy trade.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Jane
Baird)