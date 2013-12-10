WELLINGTON Dec 11 Shares in New Zealand-based
global dairy giant Fonterra Ltd trading fund plunged as
much as 10 percent on Wednesday to a record low of NZ$5.49 after
it slashed its forecast of earnings and its dividend forecast.
The co-operative reaffirmed its milk price at a record high
NZ$8.30 ($6.90) per kilogram of milk solids, but lowered its
full-year dividend forecast to 10 NZ cents per share from 32 NZ
cents forecast, and lowered its forecast earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) for the year to July 2014 to between
NZ$500 million and NZ$600 million.
Shares in the shareholder fund, which are based on the
dividend payouts to farmers and do not give a direct investment
in Fonterra, last traded at NZ$5.50 each.
($1=NZ$1.20)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)