(Clarifies wording in second paragraph)
By Andrew M. Seaman
NEW YORK Aug 7 (Reuters Health) - U.S. food companies have
"undue influence" in vouching for the safety of common additives
such as salt, trans fats and artificial sweeteners, according to
an analysis released on Wednesday that calls for better
oversight of the additive process, which is currently
self-governed by industry.
An analysis showed that all 451 notices of additive safety
voluntarily submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
between 1997 and 2012 came from people who had a vested interest
in the outcome of those assessments.
"If the company makes the decisions or picks the people,
there are a lot of possibilities for undue influence [over the
regulatory process]," said Thomas Neltner, of the Pew Charitable
Trusts in Washington, D.C., who led the study published in JAMA
Internal Medicine.
Additives are typically used as flavor or color enhancers or
as preservatives. Under current practices, companies are allowed
to decide whether their additives can be classified as GRAS -
generally recognized as safe - and only voluntarily tell the FDA
about their decisions.
Neltner, director of Pew's food additives project, and his
colleagues suggest the GRAS program reduce the risk of conflicts
of interest by adopting rules that exclude people with ties to
industry from submitting safety notices.
They also suggest that FDA require companies to notify the
agency of all GRAS determinations and conflicts of interest and
release that information to the public.
In a previous study, Neltner and his colleagues estimated
that about 43 percent of the 10,000 or so additives allowed in
food were on the FDA's GRAS list, with other additives approved
through other means or not submitted to the FDA. Manufacturers
made their own safety determinations for about 1,000 additives
without ever notifying the agency.
When manufacturers send the FDA a notice that they believe
their additive is safe, the agency responds with a letter that
affirms the GRAS determination or says the notice did not
provide enough evidence for the decision.
"The good news is that once the FDA gets the documentation,
it does its job and encourages manufacturers of questionably
safe additives to withdraw their notices," said Marion Nestle, a
professor of nutrition, food studies and public health at New
York University, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study.
In response to concerns raised by members of Congress about
the GRAS program, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a
federal watchdog agency, issued a report in 2010. It found
multiple instances of the FDA prohibiting an additive previously
recognized as GRAS, including cinnamyl anthranilate, a synthetic
flavoring agent that was linked to liver cancer in mice.
The GAO reported that the FDA's oversight process does not
help ensure the safety of all new GRAS determinations.
Neltner's group analyzed the 451 notices of additives that
were submitted to the FDA for review. About 22 percent were made
by an employee of the food additive manufacturer and about 13
percent by employees of consulting firms hired by manufacturers.
Another 64 percent were submitted by food safety expert
panels whose members were picked by either manufacturers or
consulting firms to evaluate the additive. None of the panels,
which included an average of four people, were selected by third
parties, the study found.
Neltner's study also found that 10 experts served on 27 or
more panels. One of them was a member of 128 panels, about 44
percent of the total.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, a trade organization,
said GRAS determination is an important part of the FDA's
current regulatory framework and that it is "a very thorough and
comprehensive process," the group said in a statement.
"We also recognize that the GRAS process, like any other,
can be improved. That is why we are committed to working with
the FDA and other stakeholders to identify ways of strengthening
the GRAS review process so that it can continue to help ensure
the safety of our food supply, just as it has done for decades,"
it continued.
The FDA said in a statement that it encourages companies to
submit their GRAS determinations because it is a way to ensure
the decisions are based on "sound data and information."
For example, the FDA said adding caffeine to a widening
array of products like chewing gum, waffles and syrup "is an
example of where notification of a company's GRAS determination
would have been useful for both government and industry."
The FDA says it plans to issue guidance to the food industry
on meeting the GRAS criteria that companies believe the additive
is generally recognized as safe for its intended use.
