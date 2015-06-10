ROME, June 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new app
launched in Kenya on Wednesday could help millions of farmers
adapt to climate change by offering information on the best
seeds for changing growing conditions, agriculture experts said.
Agriculture accounts for more than 70 percent of Kenya's
employment, according to U.S. government figures, so an increase
in food production would dramatically improve living standards.
The free "MbeguChoice" app is the first tool of its kind in
sub-Saharan Africa, and was developed by a 25-year-old Kenyan
software engineer. "MbeguChoice" means seed choice in Swahili.
It comprises an online database which is also available via
a website, and could be expanded to other countries if its
roll-out proves successful, officials behind the project said.
"The platform provides information on special
characteristics (of different kinds of seeds) for drought
tolerance, and the best altitude and area for growing a
particular crop," Philip Leley, an advisor to the United
Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization who gave the
developers technical information, said in a telephone interview
from Nairobi.
If a farmer in the mid-altitude region of Makueni County,
for example, searches for drought-tolerant corn varieties to
plant during the rainy season, the app would show five kinds of
seeds the grower could buy which would do well in that area.
The online database, containing more than 200 crop
varieties, is backed by seed producers who believe it will help
drive business.
More than half of Kenya's 44 million people own a cellphone,
and the app's developers expect two million people to start
using the tool in the next seven months.
They eventually want to provide small farmers with
up-to-date market information on crop and fertilizer prices,
rather than just data about seeds.
"Our research shows that a lot of farmers don't have the
correct information about what seeds work best," Paul Wanyagah,
CEO of Kenya Markets Trust, a business group supporting the new
platform, said in a telephone interview.
Rural farmers tend to rely on what they hear from neighbours
rather than relying on crop science, he said.
"This platform will help farmers make better decisions on
planting."
Kenya's fast-growing population depends largely on rain-fed
agriculture for its food, and precipitation patterns are
expected to shift due to climate change.
About 80 percent of the country's land is dry, according to
the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP), so the country will need
to use water more efficiently as temperatures rise due to global
warming.
About 1.5 million Kenyans depend on food aid for survival,
the U.N. agency said.
Digital tools like MbeguChoice could help accelerate a
current trend of young people becoming more interested in
farming, its developers said.
"The profile of the farmer is changing," Wanyagah said.
"Agriculture is starting to become cool for young people."
