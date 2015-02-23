ROME, Feb 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Converting
wilderness areas into farmland in East Africa may be increasing
the risk of disease epidemics, as rodents crawling with
plague-carrying fleas are drawn to the harvested food.
In northern Tanzania, crop lands have expanded by 70 percent
over the last few decades and the number of plague-carrying
rodents in these corn growing lands has nearly doubled compared
with neighbouring wilderness areas, said the study published in
the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene on Monday.
Scientists linked an increase in corn fields - necessary to
feed an expanding population - to a 20-fold rise in the
population of African rats in northern Tanzania, which transmit
deadly diseases to humans, including Lassa fever and plague.
"We found that introducing maize production in natural areas
appears to create a perfect storm for plague transmission,"
Hillary Young, a University of California professor and a lead
author of the study, said in a statement.
"Local farmers often ... store this harvested corn next to
or inside their homes - baiting in the hungry field rats and
increasing opportunities for human infection."
In Tanzania alone, plague caused about 675 deaths from 1980
to 2011, the study said, and these numbers could rise as new
wilderness areas become farmland and rat populations increase.
Though less deadly than Ebola or other epidemics, plague -
caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis is fatal in more than 30
percent of cases if left untreated, the study said.
As Africa's population soars, and food demand increases,
scientists, farmers and politicians will have to balance the
need for more farmland with concerns over the spread of disease,
scientists said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, editing by Ros Russell)