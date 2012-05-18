* Investments include projects in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ghana
* New irrigation, weed-killers, corn seed among plans
* Ranking of country food security to be rolled out in July
By Carey Gillam
May 18 A group of U.S. seed, chemical and
equipment companies will invest at least $150 million over the
next few years into African agricultural projects and products,
the companies said on Fri day.
The investments pledged by DuPont, Monsanto,
Cargill and others are part of an overall $3 billion
effort by companies around the world announced by President
Barack Obama.
Along with companies from India, Israel, Switzerland, Norway
and the United Kingdom, and 20 companies from Africa, the
corporations have committed some $3 billion for projects to help
farmers in the developing world build local markets and improve
productivity.
The United Nations has said that by 2030, the world will
need at least 50 percent more food, 45 percent more energy and
30 percent more water. Absent these resources, it said, up to 3
billion people would probably be condemned into poverty.
Capitalizing on food demand in Africa also holds strong
profit potential, corporate leaders said.
"It has been a bit chaotic. There are all sorts of issues
around the countries in Africa. But the population, the economic
growth, the quality of many of the soils is there," DuPont
Executive Vice President Jim Borel told Reuters in an interview.
"The need is there, the potential is there."
"We're convinced we can take the base we have now, and
accelerate that progress," said Borel, who oversees DuPont's
food and nutrition businesses. Among DuPont's units is its
Pioneer Hi-Bred International seed company, which has operated
in Africa for decades.
India and China are more stable and growing faster, but
Africa is "not far behind," according to Borel.
DuPont said it will spend more than $3 million over the next
three years focused on Ethiopia, where the company is investing
in seed production and storage facilities. It is also developing
weed control for wheat farmers there, and creating a soil
information system to address soil limitations and boost crop
yields.
DuPont's growth plans on the continent are aimed at growing
revenue from African business to more than $1 billion within 10
years.
DuPont is also sponsoring development of a food security
index, a ranking of 105 countries that analyzes the food
security status of each. That index will be rolled out in
mid-July.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said it also was
committing millions to Africa. Monsanto will invest about $50
million over the next 10 years in several countries to support
African agricultural development and growth, officials said.
Monsanto's plans include work in Tanzania on development of
corn that uses water more efficiently, and support for
development of a network of agro-dealers.
Cargill is investing in two projects in Mozambique focused
on increasing grain yields for small farmers and on training and
education in farm communities.
AGCO, a U.S.-based farm equipment company, plans to
invest $100 million over the next three years to improve farm
operations in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and other African
countries.
Among the international players, Norway's Yara International
is planning a $2 billion fertilizer production facility
in Africa and is spending $20 million to build a port in
Tanzania that will help expand its fertilizer delivery network
throughout southern Africa.
The Swiss company Syngenta AG said it would invest
more than $500 million in Africa. Over the next 10 years,
Syngenta expects to build a $1 billion business in Africa.
The push by global corporations to spend more money and
develop new markets across Africa comes as an expanding world
population and growing demand for quality food threaten to
exceed existing limits of agricultural production.
Investors have been buying up farmland in Africa, hoping to
make it more productive using modern agricultural technologies.
That, combined with the rising interest of international
agricultural corporations, has brought criticism.
Advocates for African farmers fear they will lose control
over their food supply and markets. They say African farmers are
being displaced and unsustainable farm practices are being
introduced.
"The problem is all this is based on large-scale commercial
agriculture," said Anuradha Mittal, executive director of the
Oakland Institute, a policy think tank. "Who does it benefit?
All of these things are supporting the formation of large-scale
commercial agriculture, which will hurt small farmers. They
could spend far less but focus on providing credit facilities,
ensuring open markets and ensuring the rights of small holder
farmers."