ROME, Feb 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mozambique, a
country wracked by hunger, has signed away land concessions
three times larger than Greater London to outside investors in
the past decade, displacing thousands of farmers in the process,
said a report released on Thursday.
Since 2006, the country has signed at least 35 long-term
land leases, covering more than 535,000 hectares, Mozambique's
National Peasants Union (UNAC), a farmers' group, reported after
surveying public records and interviewing displaced farmers.
New large plantations, often joint ventures between foreign
investors and politically-connected local officials, are
producing food for export rather than feeding hungry local
people, advocates said.
An "alarmingly high" number of Mozambican children under
five - more than 42 percent - are malnourished, according to the
World Food Programme.
"The small farmers who feed this country, producing over 90
percent of the food are now losing their land to make way for
these large investments," Vicente Adriano, a UNAC spokesperson
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The focus of these investments is on the production of
soybeans and corn for export ... to emerging markets in Asia and
Europe."
About 70 percent of Mozambicans live in rural areas and
depend on subsistence farming for survival, according to the
United Nations.
Thousands of these farmers have been forced from their land
to make way for foreign-backed plantations, particularly in the
fertile Nacala Corridor in northern Mozambique, the report said.
While the country has experienced rapid economic growth in
recent years, one third of the population of 24.5 million still
face food shortages.
Campaigners say such high levels of hunger mean land should
be used to grow food for local people, rather than leased to
large firms to produce cash crops for export.
Foreigners cannot directly buy land in Mozambique, but they
can make long-term leases for several decades or invest in joint
ventures with local businessmen, Adriano said.
In one case cited by the report, Mozambique Agricultural
Corporation (MOZACO), a joint venture between local and foreign
investors, acquired 2,389 hectares of land in Nampula province
to grow soybeans and cotton in June 2013.
The new plantation evicted 1,500 people who had been farming
the land, without compensation, according to local residents
cited in the report. They said plantation officials destroyed
the local church of Santa Lucia.
The firm wants to expand its plantations to 20,000 hectares
and activists say this will displace thousands more, depriving
others of crucial water resources from the Malema and Nataleia
rivers.
MOZACO does not publicly list its address or phone number
and could not be reached for comment.
JFS Holding, owned by a prominent family in Portugal, is one
of the investors in MOZACO, the report said. The company did not
respond to interview requests.
Often foreign land deals are organised by obscure holding
companies registered in offshore locations, making the true
backers of projects difficult to track, the report said.
Many farming families in Mozambique do not have individual
title to the fields they farm, relying instead on customary land
rights.
Families who have been farming a parcel of land for ten
years or more are supposed to be legally protected from eviction
without compensation, the report said, although these land laws
often are not enforced.
Phone numbers for Mozambique's ministry of agriculture were
not in service or rang unanswered.
(Additional reporting by Marta Machado Gooder in Porto,
Portugal, Editing by Ros Russell)