By Carey Gillam
| April 22
April 22 An advocacy group seeking a ban on the
world's most widely used herbicide said Wednesday it is
launching a U.S. public testing project to gather data on
detectable levels of the herbicide in drinking water, human
urine and breast milk.
The project, backed in part by organic organizations and
critics of genetically modified crops, is the latest move in a
brewing battle pitting agribusiness interests against consumer
and environmental groups over the fate of the weed-killer called
glyphosate.
Feed the World, the group behind the effort, is offering
test kits that can be ordered for $119 each on its website, feedtheworld.info/,
and sent to a central laboratory for processing.
Director Henry Rowlands said the group is providing
validated testing that meets regulatory standards. The results
are to be used to pressure regulators and lawmakers to limit and
eventually ban glyphosate, he said.
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup herbicide
sold by Monsanto Co and is found in hundreds of products
sold worldwide by many companies. It was first registered for
use in the United States in 1974 and has long been considered
safe by U.S. and many foreign regulatory bodies. It is widely
used on crops, lawns, gardens and golf courses.
But some scientific studies have linked it to health
problems, and last month a research unit of the World Health
Organization classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to
humans."
Monsanto spokeswoman Charla Lord said all labeled uses of
glyphosate are safe and had no further comment about the Feed
the World Project.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is concluding
an extended review of glyphosate and has said it will issue a
preliminary risk assessment for public comment later this year.
The agency has the power to ban the herbicide, impose new limits
on its use or keep current rules in place.
The U.S. government does not test for glyphosate residues in
foods, though it does test for other pesticide residues. But a
number of organizations have been sampling foods, urine and
breast milk themselves, to try to determine the pervasiveness of
glyphosate residues.
Glyphosate is used on corn, soybeans, sugar beets and other
crops genetically altered to withstand it. It is also used by
farmers growing wheat, oats and other crops. Its use has surged
with the advancement of genetically engineered crops.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)