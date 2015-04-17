(Corrects fifth paragraph to indicate wheat not genetically
modified)
April 17 Amid rising public concern over
possible links to disease, U.S. regulators may start testing
food products for residues of the world's most widely used
herbicide, the Environmental Protection Agency told Reuters on
Friday.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup herbicide, has
come under intense scrutiny since a research unit of the World
Health Organization reported last month it was classifying
glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."
The herbicide is considered safe by the EPA, as well as many
foreign regulatory agencies, including in the European Union.
Still, a number of companies, consumer groups and advocacy
organizations have been sampling foods, as well as human urine
and breast milk, to try to determine the pervasiveness of
glyphosate residues.
Glyphosate is used on corn, soybeans, sugar beets and other
crops genetically altered to withstand it. It is also used by
farmers growing wheat and other crops. Its use has surged with
the advancement of genetically engineered crops.
The U.S. government, which annually tests thousands of foods
for pesticide residues, does not test for glyphosate, in part
because it has been considered safe.
That could change, the EPA said in a statement Friday.
"Given increased public interest in glyphosate, EPA may
recommend sampling for glyphosate in the future," the agency
said in an email response to a Reuters inquiry.
Monsanto Co, the maker of Roundup, on April 1 posted
a blog seeking to reassure consumers about glyphosate residues,
saying trace amounts are safe. It did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
The EPA said the ultimate decision rests with the U.S.
Department of Agriculture and its Pesticide Data Program. In the
past, the EPA has advised the USDA that "glyphosate residues do
not pose a risk to human health," the EPA said.
USDA spokesman Peter Wood said, however, that the "EPA makes
the determination which commodities and pesticides are tested."
Since 1991, the USDA's testing program has tested thousands
of food samples each year for residues. It informs the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration if residues exceed tolerance levels for
the pesticides set by the EPA.
In 2013, the USDA tested for about 400 different pesticides
on a variety of foods as well as in groundwater and drinking
water.
Only in one year - 2011 - did the agency conduct testing for
glyphosate. Those tests, done on 300 soybean samples, found 271
of the samples had residues. All of them fell below the EPA-set
tolerance level of 20 parts per million, with residues ranging
from 0.26 to 18.5 ppm.
