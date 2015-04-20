(Corrects title for Peter Wood in 11th paragraph)
By Carey Gillam
April 17 U.S. regulators may start testing food
products for residues of the world's most widely used herbicide,
the Environmental Protection Agency told Reuters on Friday, as
public concern rises over possible links to disease.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup herbicide, has
come under intense scrutiny since a research unit of the World
Health Organization reported last month it was classifying
glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."
The herbicide is considered safe by the EPA, as well as many
foreign regulatory agencies, including in the European Union.
Still, a number of companies, consumer groups and advocacy
organizations have been sampling foods, as well as human urine
and breast milk, to try to determine the pervasiveness of
glyphosate residues.
Glyphosate is used on corn, soybeans, sugar beets and other
crops genetically altered to withstand it. It is also used by
farmers growing wheat and other crops. Its use has surged with
the advancement of genetically engineered crops.
The U.S. government, which annually tests thousands of foods
for pesticide residues, does not test for glyphosate, in part
because it has been considered safe.
That could change, the EPA said in a statement Friday.
"Given increased public interest in glyphosate, EPA may
recommend sampling for glyphosate in the future," the agency
said in an email response to a Reuters inquiry.
Monsanto Co, the maker of Roundup, on April 1 posted
a blog seeking to reassure consumers about glyphosate residues,
saying trace amounts are safe. It did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
The EPA said the ultimate decision rests with the U.S.
Department of Agriculture and its Pesticide Data Program. In the
past, the EPA had advised the USDA that "glyphosate residues do
not pose a risk to human health," the EPA said.
However, USDA spokesman Peter Wood said the "EPA makes the
determination which commodities and pesticides are tested." He
said that sampling is based on EPA "data needs" and EPA has so
far not requested glyphosate testing on any commodity.
Both agencies said that testing for glyphosate residues
would be more costly than for other pesticides.
Since 1991, the USDA's testing program has tested thousands
of food samples each year for residues. It informs the USDA
whether residues exceed tolerance levels for the pesticides set
by the EPA.
In 2013, the USDA tested for about 400 different pesticides
on a variety of foods as well as in groundwater and drinking
water.
Only in one year, 2011, did the agency conduct testing for
glyphosate. Those tests, on 300 soybean samples, found 271 of
the samples had residues. All of them fell below the EPA-set
tolerance level of 20 parts per million, with residues ranging
from 0.26 to 18.5 ppm.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Dan
Grebler, Christian Plumb and Ken Wills)