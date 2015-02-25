ROME, Feb 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Food aid is
again flowing to thousands of refugees on the border between
Niger and Nigeria, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on
Wednesday, ending a suspension of deliveries by humanitarian
groups because they feared attacks by Boko Haram.
More than 100,000 people have fled violence in northern
Nigeria in recent months for refugee camps or informal
settlements in neighbouring Niger, following a wave of attacks
by the Islamist militant group.
Some 3,000 people are expected to receive food aid from the
WFP on Wednesday, following the suspension of humanitarian work
earlier this month along some stretches of the border between
the two west African nations.
"In the camps, there is a lack of access to basic services,
a lack of food and clean water," WFP official Adel Sarkozi told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We are very concerned about the status of the newly arrived
women and children." Many of the refugees are scattered in
remote areas.
Niger was facing a hunger crisis even before the latest
influx of refugees, with an acute malnutrition rate of 23.5
percent of its 17 million population, above the emergency
threshold of 15 percent, according to a November assessment.
The WFP said it aims to provide food aid to 37,000 newly
displaced people in Niger, a Sahel state, by the end of
February.
Across Cameroon, Niger and Chad - countries impacted by
violence in neighbouring Nigeria - the WFP plans to provide food
aid to about 240,000 people this year.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)