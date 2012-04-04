* Ammonium hydroxide cleared for food in 1974
By Martinne Geller
New York, April 4 Surprise rippled across
America last month as a new wave of consumers discovered that
hamburgers often contained ammonia-treated beef, or what critics
dub "pink slime".
What they may not have known is that ammonia - often
associated with cleaning products - was cleared by U.S. health
officials nearly 40 years ago and is used in making many foods,
including cheese. Related compounds have a role in baked goods
and chocolate products.
Using small amounts of ammonia to make food is not unusual
to those expert in high-tech food production. Now that little
known world is coming under increasing pressure from concerned
consumers who want to know more about what they are eating.
"I think we're seeing a sea change today in consumers'
concerns about the presence of ingredients in foods, and this is
just one example," said Michael Doyle, director of the
University of Georgia's Center for Food Safety.
Ammonia, known for its noxious odor, became a hot topic last
month with the uproar over what the meat industry calls "finely
textured beef" and what a former U.S. government scientist first
called "pink slime".
Used as a filler for ground beef, it is made from fatty
trimmings that are more susceptible to contamination than other
cuts of beef, and are therefore sprayed with ammonium hydroxide
- ammonia mixed with water - to remove pathogens such as
salmonella and E.coli.
After critics highlighted the product on social media
websites and showed unappetizing photos on television, calling
it "pink slime," the nation's leading fast-food chains and
supermarkets spurned the product, even though U.S. public health
officials deem it safe to eat. Hundreds of U.S. school districts
also demanded it be removed from school lunch programs.
One producer, Beef Products Inc, has since idled three
factories. Another, AFA Foods, filed for bankruptcy protection.
The outrage, which many experts say has been fueled by the
term "pink slime," seems more about the unsavoriness of the
product rather than its safety.
"This is not a health issue," said Bill Marler, a prominent
food safety lawyer. "This is an 'I'm grossed out by this'
issue."
Still, critics of so-called "Big Food" point out that while
"pink slime" and the ammonia in it may not be harmful, consumer
shock over their presence points to a wider issue.
"The food supply is full of all sorts of chemical additives
that people don't know about," said Michele Simon, a public
health lawyer and president of industry watchdog consulting firm
Eat Drink Politics.
NOT AS BAD AS IT SOUNDS?
The meat industry has been trying to raise awareness of
other foods that contain ammonia, in response to what it has
characterized as an unfair attack on a safe and healthy product.
For example, ammonia compounds are used as leavening agents
in baked goods and as an acidity controller in cheese and
sometimes chocolate.
"Ammonia's not an unusual product to find added to food,"
Gary Acuff, director of Texas A&M University's Center for Food
Safety, told a recent press conference hosted by Beef Products
Inc. "We use ammonia in all kinds of foods in the food
industry."
Kraft Foods Inc, whose brands include Chips Ahoy
cookies and Velveeta cheese, is one company that uses very small
amounts of ammonium compounds in some of its products.
"Sometimes ingredient names sound more complicated than they
are," said Kraft spokeswoman Angela Wiggins. She also pointed
out that ammonia, made up of nitrogen and hydrogen, occurs
naturally in plants, animals, water, air and in some foods,
including milk.
Wiggins said that in turning milk to cheese, a tiny amount
of ammonium hydroxide is added to a starter dairy culture to
reduce the culture's acidity and encourage cheese cultures to
grow.
"It is somewhat similar to activating yeast for dough by
adding warm water, sugar and salt to create the proper
environment for yeast growth," Wiggins said.
In the case of ammonium phosphate, used as a leavening agent
in baking, she said the heat during baking causes the gas to
evaporate so no ammonia is left in the product. "It is quite
similar to adding wine to a sauce and cooking away the alcohol."
DON'T ALWAYS COUNT ON LABELS
Compounds such as ammonium hydroxide, ammonium phosphate and
ammonium chloride are considered safe in small amounts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted ammonium
hydroxide status as a GRAS, or Generally Recognized as Safe,
substance in 1974.
Ammonium hydroxide is also an acceptable ingredient under
the conditions of "good manufacturing practices" in dozens of
foods, from soft drinks to soups to canned vegetables, according
to the General Standards for Food Additives set forth by the
Codex Alimentarius Commission, a group funded by the World
Health Organization and the United Nations' Food and
Agricultural Organization.
A trip to the grocery store revealed ammonium chloride - a
salt - present in Wonder Bread and Chef Boyardee Mini Ravioli,
made by ConAgra Foods. Ammonium phosphate, another type
of salt, is listed on Chips Ahoy cookies.
But ammonium hydroxide, the chemical often used to sanitize
the "pink slime," was harder to find.
That is because it is often considered a "processing aid,"
which is not required by U.S. regulators to be included on food
labels.
"If it helps facilitate a process, it's not required and
(if) it's used at a percent less than 1 percent, it doesn't have
to be declared on the label," said Roger Clemens, president of
the Institute of Food Technologists and chief scientific officer
of E.T. Horn Co, a private chemical and ingredient company.
He said ammonia in food is now being used less than before,
as replacement products gain popularity.
When asked if their products were made with ammonium
hydroxide, Sara Lee Corp, Hormel Foods, Kellogg
and ConAgra said they were not.
Hershey said it uses "natural cocoa" in most of its
chocolates, but in the few products that use "alkalized cocoa,"
it uses potassium carbonate, not ammonium hydroxide.
General Mills said the company does not discuss its
production processes. Campbell Soup Co did not respond
to repeated requests for comment.