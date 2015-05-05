May 4 Michael Anthony of the venerable Gramercy
Tavern in New York City was recognized as the best U.S. chef by
the James Beard Foundation on Monday, while Blue Hill at Stone
Barns, a pioneer of the "farm-to-table" movement just north of
the Big Apple, took the best restaurant honor.
On the biggest night of the year for the U.S. restaurant
industry, New York chefs and restaurants collected other top
prizes.
Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar was named outstanding
U.S. pastry chef, while Jim Lahey of Sullivan Street Bakery
became the first winner of the foundation's outstanding baker
award. Batard collected the prize as best new restaurant.
The foundation marked the 25th anniversary of its annual
awards that recognize culinary excellence by moving the ceremony
outside of New York for the first time. Chicago hosted the event
and will remain the awards venue for the next two years.
Chicago's Donnie Madia was named outstanding restaurateur.
His One Off Hospitality Group manages a group of acclaimed
restaurants including Blackbird and Avec.
Jessica Largey, who works at two Michelin-star Manresa in
Los Gatos, California, won the "rising star" award as the most
promising chef.
For the coveted top chef prize, Anthony beat out Sean Brock
of Husk in Charleston, South Carolina; Suzanne Goin of Lucques
in Los Angeles; Donald Link of Herbsaint in New Orleans and Marc
Vetri of Vetri in Philadelphia.
Last week, Anthony opened his first restaurant Untitled at
the new Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City after
spending a decade as the head chef of the 21-year-old Gramercy
Tavern that is known for its upscale American cuisine.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns has been a premier destination for
the "farm-to-table" movement, championed by chef and owner Dan
Barber.
The restaurant is located in a converted barn at Pocantico
Hills, north of New York City, where Barber showcases meat and
vegetables grown at Stone Barns and nearby farms.
Barber took the best U.S. chef honor in 2009.
Although in the heart of Manhattan, Anthony credits Gramercy
Tavern's strong ties with farmers through the greenmarket just
blocks away for its success. "We want to go to buy the food
straight from the people who know the most about it," he said in
a video on the restaurant's website.
