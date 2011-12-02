* Dans le Noir to open first U.S. venue on Dec. 9
* Features pitch-dark dining with blind waiters
* Paris-born chain now eyeing South America, Asia
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Dec 2 A French restaurant where
diners cannot see what they are eating, often spill their wine
and must conduct conversations while staring into pitch darkness
has proved such a success in Europe that it is making a foray
into the Americas.
After expanding from Paris into London, Moscow, Barcelona
and St. Petersburg, the "Dans Le Noir" chain, staffed by blind
waiters, will open an outlet in the neon-lit tourist hub of New
York's Times Square this month.
What seemed at the outset to be just a bizarre fad, has
proved surprisingly popular, as patrons who have often never
encountered a visually impaired person before discover what it
is like to be blind and realise how skillfully the blind adapt.
"When I started this business, everyone thought I was crazy,
from my bankers to my mother," Edouard de Broglie, 49, CEO of
the chain's owner, Ethik Investment, and founder of the
restaurant chain, told Reuters.
"I wanted to show that a company where 50 percent of staff
are very heavily handicapped can perfectly well be profitable,
thrive each year and become international like any other one."
Dans Le Noir, French for "In the Dark", is not the first
restaurant of its kind, although it has spread the fastest,
having served more than a million people at its restaurants and
temporary venues in Warsaw, Geneva and Bangkok.
Pioneer Blindekuh, German for "Blind Cow", opened in 1999 in
Zurich, starting a blind-dining trend that spread to France with
de Broglie's eaterie and has spawned a series of copycat venues
in cities around the world including Berlin, Shanghai, Montreal
and San Francisco.
Dans Le Noir uses visually impaired waiters to guide patrons
past heavy black curtains into a pitch-dark dining room where
they are served a surprise two or three-course menu.
"It's quite brutal. You have no idea what's on your plate,
your senses are completely confused. You speak louder, it's very
surprising," said Jerome Linyer, 40, after a birthday dinner
with friends at the Paris restaurant.
The first permanent Dans Le Noir restaurant opened in Paris
in 2004, followed by London in 2006. At the time, the British
tabloids were harsh, Edouard de Broglie recalls.
"They said it was a gimmick, that the food wasn't good. But,
as the British say, bad advertising is advertising. Today it's
our most profitable restaurant, and constantly packed," he said.
He said that Prince William and Kate Middleton had come
several times to the London restaurant, noting that it may be
one of the few "where they can escape from paparazzi".
BIG EMPLOYER FOR THE BLIND
As in London, the restaurant in New York will offer four
surprise menus, one entirely secret and the others tailored for
meat eaters, vegetarians or fish and seafood lovers. A
three-course dinner with wine starts at $56 a head.
Slightly larger than its predecessors, the restaurant can
accommodate 72 guests. It is betting on steady traffic from the
neighboring theatres of Times Square and will offer several
services a night. It will also feature a Sunday gospel brunch.
De Broglie said the restaurant, which he sees as being a
bigger success than the Paris one, was fully booked for its
first three weeks.
Dans le Noir is now eyeing South America and Asia, De
Broglie said, mentioning Brazil, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul as possible target cities. De Broglie
quipped that he may already be the world's biggest employer of
blind people.
Ethik Investment, which also runs in-the-dark spas, donates
10 percent of its profits to charity, mainly to groups focused
on helping disabled people integrate into society. It also runs
corporate events to raise awareness about physical handicaps and
advises companies on hiring disabled people.
"We tell people: stop hiring handicapped people to fill
quotas, but try instead to see how they can be productive within
your business," de Broglie said.
Mohand Touat, 46, found his first job at Dans le Noir's
Paris restaurant four years ago. He heads to work cautiously,
holding a white cane, but once inside he flits from table to
table as diners shout for him to come and help them, "I dropped
my fork" being a frequent cry.
"In the dark, we're the ones serving as guides, so we're
sort of switching roles", Touat said. "I feel good here."
(Editing by Catherine Bremer and Paul Casciato)