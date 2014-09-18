* Pop-up aims to make diners aware of world issues
* Talk is "non-confrontational" and the food is unusual
By Matilda Egere-Cooper
LONDON, Sept 18 It doesn't want to force a
message down your throat, but it hopes that by the time you
leave you might have digested more than just dinner. Conflict
Kitchen London wants to be a restaurant with a conscience.
The pop-up eatery, launched ahead of the International Day
of Peace on September 21, is serving traditional food from
Myanmar, Jordan and Peru to encourage discussions about the
prospect of peace in those countries.
More than 100 people attended the first week of the
three-week residency at Monikers, a space in East London.
A mixed crowd of locals, foodies and nationals of Burma, the
country now called Myanmar, got a chance to meet new people
and try dishes including hincho, a spicy soup, and a
chicken-and-coconut curry served with egg noodles.
As the £35 three-course meal was being prepared, guests
broke the ice with strangers, using conversation cue cards about
everything from Myanmar's largest exports to the number of years
its opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, spent under house
arrest.
They could also order themed cocktails, with a Negroni
masquerading as a "Rangooni", after the original name of
Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon.
Debbie Riehl, an up-and-coming Myanmar-born chef and artist
who conceived and prepared the dishes, said the restaurant
catered to a number of needs.
"To talk about global issues over a meal? I just had to get
on board with this," she said. "It's non-confrontational, people
are having conversations about things, and exchanging ideas,
thoughts, views, everything."
The agendas for debate are far from rigid. On one table
conversation soon swayed towards the topics of the Scottish
referendum and the current state of music education in the UK.
On another, a pair of Burmese friends discussed how they had
never attended such an event before and could usually share
Burmese food only in one of the few Buddhist monasteries in the
capital.
Debbie added: "A lot of Burmese people have come as well.
They're thrilled that there is a Burmese pop-up but also to be
associated with something like this because they're obviously
more aware of the conflict in Burma."
The creative decor is designed to bring diners up to speed
with the issues. A large rolling chalkboard outlines the history
of Myanmar as a creative infographic. Communal tables have
placemats with world maps.
"PEACE IS A MARATHON"
A bell rings before each course is served, followed by a
"fact" shared by Phil Champain, director of Emerging Programmes
at International Alert, the charity behind the concept.
He outlined the history of Burma's independence from Britain
in 1948, decades of authoritarian military rule and the reforms
in 2010 which could lead to the country's transition to a full
democratic government.
"But peace is a marathon, not a sprint," he said.
He added that Conflict Kitchen London was inspired --
loosely -- by Cocina del Conflicto (Conflict Kitchen), a project
in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which only serves food from
"countries with which the United States is in conflict".
The non-profit pop-up is part of International Alert's
current Talking Peace festival, which offers a series of
peace-related events across London.
"It's very much looking at this kind of food as a way of
bringing people together to ultimately resolve differences and
reconcile and also deepen understanding," Champain said.
A few days later, diners were invited to think about Jordan,
facing pressure from an influx of refugees from Syria, Iraq and
the Palestinian territories.
The final week will put the spotlight on Peru, where there
is conflict between indigenous people and companies over land
rights and natural resources.
"I think it's unusual to have food mixed with politics but
those are two things I enjoy," said Nina Harris, an 18-year-old
student from London who came to the Jordan evening with her
sister.
"I've really enjoyed the evening. It was good to mix with
different age groups, people with different jobs and
backgrounds."
Robert Sutton, a 36-year-old American living in London,
agreed. "It's a good way to meet a lot of people to talk about
issues that are current topics in the world. You can talk to
people about their views and enjoy food represented from their
countries first hand. It's really good."
