BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc. said on Thursday some of its customers have eliminated the use of finely textured beef in their meat products.
The company said it scaled back the production of finely textured beef due to a reduction in customer demand but has no immediate plans to halt production of the processed meat product.
A spokesperson for Cargill said the company does foresee higher prices for hamburger.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.