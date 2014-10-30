ROME, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Violence in the
Central African Republic has taken a heavy toll on farming, a
U.N. agency said in a new assessment, a particularly worrying
development for a country where 75 percent of the population
works in agriculture.
Livestock numbers have fallen by as much as 77 percent as a
result of cattle raids and rustling since the political crisis
erupted two years ago and violence followed, the Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported.
Food reserves in rural areas are down by more than 40
percent from normal levels due to raiding and violence. Markets
have shut down because traders fear for their safety.
"The economy has been completely broken," FAO representative
Pierre Vauthier said in an interview with the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Without oxen to do the planting, too few seeds are being
sown and he fears there could be a "total collapse of
production" after the next harvest.
In Bangui, the capital, prices of staple foods increased by
30-70 percent from March to August 2014.
Thousands have died and around one million people have been
displaced since the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel coalition seized
power in the majority Christian country in March 2013.
The rebels later withdrew from Bangui and ceded power to a
transitional government. But their abuses prompted a backlash by
mainly Christian militias that has plunged the country into a
deadly series of inter-communal clashes.
The religious violence has links to "a lack of resource
management, poverty and unemployment", Vauthier said.
The level of violence has declined, though killings of
several people at a time still happen. "The population is
afraid, there is insecurity in the streets and markets as armed
groups are trying to make the law," he said.
More than 2 million CAR residents need immediate
humanitarian assistance, while 1.7 million face food insecurity,
the FAO reported.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, editing by Tim Pearce)