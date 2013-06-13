ROME, June 13 World cereal production is
expected to rise 6.5 percent in 2013/14 to reach a record 2.46
billion tonnes, mainly due to higher wheat output and a rebound
in maize production in the United States, the United Nations
food agency said on Thursday.
A likely replenishment in world cereal stocks could lead to
easing prices in the new season, the Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) said in its biannual Food Outlook report.
Worldwide cereal use is expected to rise 3 percent to 2.402
billion tonnes in 2013/14, FAO said. Much of the growth will
come from higher use of maize for feed and industrial purposes
in the United States, it added.
World cereal inventories at the end of the season in 2014
are set to rise by about 11 percent to 569 million tonnes, their
highest level in 12 years, the Rome-based agency said.
FAO expects wheat production to rise to 702 million tonnes
in 2013/14. Coarse grains output is seen rising to 1.26 billion
tonnes and rice production is seen edging up to 489.9 million
tonnes.
FAO's food price index eased slightly in May, data showed
last week, but it is still close to the level seen during the
food crisis in 2008, which led to riots in some poor countries.
