NEW YORK, June 30 Renowned celebrity chef
Jacques Pépin may be approaching his 80th birthday, but the
award-winning cook is still going strong.
Pépin's second book, "La Technique," was published nearly
four decades ago and is considered a classic tome on French
cooking. His upcoming book and television series, "Jacques
Pépin: Heart & Soul in the Kitchen," will debut in October.
The French-born, Connecticut-based chef, who has recovered
after suffering a minor stroke in March, is the author of more
than 20 cookbooks and has hosted many TV cooking shows. He won
an Emmy Award for a TV cooking series he did with Julia Child.
Pépin spoke to Reuters about his long career, his
inspirations and how he will celebrate his milestone birthday.
Q: What still inspires you in the kitchen?
A: The market inspires me. Also the garden, certainly right
now with all the herbs. Even traveling. My imagination, too.
Q: How has living in America helped transform you as a chef?
A: I am certainly more open. I am more tolerant. I went back
to school. I went back to cooking but on another level.
Q: What excites you about the American culinary scene right
now?
A: People are going to their roots more, whether it's New
Orleans or New England. They are going back to where they were
born and opening up restaurants with the type of food they had
as children. Rather than the eccentricities and exaggerations of
a few years ago for the sake of decoration, for the sake of
making something different. Who cares?
Q: What advice you do give to a chef?
A: I tell a young chef: "When you are finished with culinary
school or an apprenticeship, you have to try to work at the best
possible places to expand your knowledge. If you go work for
Daniel Boulud or Thomas Keller, you want to see through the eyes
of those chefs regardless of whether it coincides with your
sense of taste and ascetics. It really doesn't matter. You also
need discipline and commitment."
Q: What is the highlight of your culinary career so far?
A: Maybe my next book? I always look to the future. I've
always been blessed and very lucky with the things I've done.
Q: How will you celebrate your 80th birthday?
A: I'll probably be home, sharing a can of caviar with my
wife.
