By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Celebrity chef Art Smith, who
shed 100 pounds (45 kg) after being diagnosed with diabetes
three years ago, shares his weight-loss tips and healthy recipes
in his newest cookbook, "Art Smith's Healthy Comfort."
Smith, known for his Southern-inspired cuisine, has six
restaurants dotted around the United States, including Table
Fifty-Two in Chicago and New York's Joanne Trattoria, which is a
joint venture with the parents of pop star Lady Gaga.
Before opening his own restaurant the Florida native spent
10 years as the personal chef of media mogul and actress Oprah
Winfrey. He has also cooked for President Barack Obama and other
world leaders.
Smith, 53, spoke to Reuters about healthy living, losing a
television job and cooking for former South African President
Nelson Mandela.
Q: There are so many diet cookbooks out there. Why did you
decide to do one?
A: With this book, it was first one that the publisher
allowed us to include calories counts in. Before they wouldn't
do it ... That showed how people have changed. When they asked
me to write another book I said I don't want to do a diet book.
I want to show people more of a lifestyle, and how I eat and how
I would like to eat. And what I did was that I put together a
lot of delicious, healthy recipes.
Q: What were your food nemeses?
A: When I was diagnosed with adult diabetes, the doctor
said, 'Control your diet or I have to put you on medication.' So
I went on medication rather than address the diet. I did that
for a year or so but I wasn't getting better. One of the biggest
problems with my diet was that I would use sugar and caffeine to
keep my energy level high.
I am a bit of a high-strung person. I would be drinking six
packs of diet sodas everyday and eating huge amounts of food at
night because I hadn't eaten anything else during the day.
Q: So your diabetes came at a crossroads in your life?
A: At 49, I saw myself in a not very good place with my
health. I've cooked for billionaires, celebrities and all kinds
of people. I was used to cooking food more on the healthy side
for them. I have been doing it for years. Whatever diet they
brought to me, I did it for them. I never liked diets. I don't
think they will work.
The word diet and the word gourmet really bother me because
they segregate people from the table and from food. One is like
'I'm not going to eat enough' and the other one is too fancy to
eat. I felt like I wanted to bridge the two together because I
want to show people that they could have their health and feel
comfortable about it.
Q: Do you think your weight loss affected your image?
A: I literally lost a television show with a major cable
news network because of my weight loss, because they wanted a
heavy-set chef just eating food across America, and I wouldn't
do that. I'm not going to be one of the types who is going to
eat 50 doughnuts. That's not the type of message I want to put
out there.
Q: You have cooked for former South African President Nelson
Mandela. What did you make for him?
A: I cooked for Mr Mandela three times. The first time I
cooked for him, Miss Oprah said, 'Mr. Mandela will come and
visit.' I don't get star-struck but I was pretty star struck. I
called his chef and asked him what he liked. He said he liked
oxtail and he liked biriyani (an Indian rice dish).
Then Oprah called me and I was such a mess. At 35,000 feet
or wherever they were in Oprah's jet, she said Madiba (his clan
name) just wanted to tell you the oxtail was pretty stellar.
"Did we pack any on the jet?" I just feel grateful that I had
the opportunities to cook for him and he enjoyed it.
Unfried Chicken with Roasted Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)
For the chicken:
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon Louisiana Hot Sauce or other hot sauce
4 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, cut in half
1-1/2 cups multigrain or whole wheat panko bread crumbs
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne
1-1/2 teaspoons onion powder
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
For the Brussels sprouts:
16 Brussels sprouts, cut in half
1-1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the garnish:
1 lemon, quartered
To prepare the chicken: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees
Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, mix the buttermilk and hot sauce.
Submerge the chicken pieces in the buttermilk and soak in the
refrigerator for at least 1 hour but no more than 24 hours. In a
gallon-size plastic bag, combine the bread crumbs, Parmesan,
black pepper, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika.
Seal the bag and shake until well mixed.
Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and transfer directly
to the bag with the bread crumb mixture. Shake the bag until the
chicken breasts are evenly coated with the bread crumbs. Remove
the chicken breasts from the bag and lay flat on a nonstick
baking sheet. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Bake the
chicken for 20 to 25 minutes or until just cooked through.
To prepare the Brussels sprouts: Preheat the oven to 400
degrees Fahrenheit. Place Brussels sprouts in a medium mixing
bowl, toss with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Spread the Brussels sprouts in a medium ovenproof baking dish
and roast for 20 minutes or until caramelized and tender.
Divide the chicken and Brussels sprouts among 4 serving
plates, and squeeze the lemon over the chicken.
Per serving: 427 calories; 12 g fat; 3 g sat fat; 79 mg chol;
349 mg sodium; 45 g carb; 6 g sugar; 9 g fiber; 40 g protein;
185 mg calcium
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by Patricia Reaney and
Jackie Frank)