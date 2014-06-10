By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, June 10
LOS ANGELES, June 10 For the 'Wolf' of Los
Angeles dining, food has always been the medium for a higher
social purpose.
Wolvesmouth, the alias of Arizona-native Craig Thornton, is
the self-taught chef who emerged four years ago as part of the
sweeping trend of underground supper clubs, serving up dishes
inspired by raw nature and abstract art at his loft, Wolvesden.
Diners could eat pork belly and lobster infused in squid ink
with yams and green apples, or a rabbit croquet served with
plantains, jicama remoulade and jerk sauce.
Alongside hosting intimate dinners for donation amounts to
guests curated from a waiting list of thousands of potential
diners, the 32-year-old chef will present Ceremony on Friday,
the latest project in his quest to merge gourmet underground
dining with art and music.
Ahead of the event, the chef discussed his non-traditional
approach to food and his desire to elevate dining.
Q: What is at the core of your events?
A: (The loft dinner) is a smaller, intimate setting, and
usually when people are walking away, they're coming away with
the food and it's the people they're meeting, the conversation,
and the playlist that's playing, it's the whole thing.
Q: How would you describe your culinary style - it appears
to take the raw experience of hunting and spins a gourmet twist?
A: It's always trying to have the balance of elegance and
visceral. That is really where I like things, that are really
beautiful and things that are grotesque in a way. But they're
grotesque in such a way that they're pretty. Nature offers more
of that than anything a human can ever create.
Q: When did you realize you had a very different approach to
food compared to traditional chefs?
A: Even being in a restaurant kitchen, I always felt like I
was a black sheep guy in that environment. I had a blast doing
it but there was always an artistic element that I wanted, or a
different element, which was the installations and being able to
create events that go deeper than what's on your plate. For me,
I wanted to create one linear idea and have the whole idea make
sense ... But it was also about how can I make it more intimate
and more sociable than just the norm of going to a restaurant?
Q: Where do you fit into the Los Angeles dining scene?
A: I just cook very much to my taste, and it is a very
eclectic palette that I have. But I also balance my food a
certain way, there's a certain approach to it. I don't want it
to be overly serious. I don't really know where it fits within
the actual food scene itself. I know that it really is an
amalgam of stuff that I would love to get on a menu, so that's
what I make for people, rather than trying to impress.
Q: Is there an issue of exclusivity, that certain types of
food and dining are only available to a certain hierarchy of
people?
A: Yes, and the thing is, we're technically exclusive, but
we're only exclusive because we're a small ... team, that's the
only reason why. We get our hate mails of people going "I can
never get in." That's because we're not going to destroy
ourselves doing a thousand people a night so that way there's
nothing special about it. I'm not going to destroy something
special just to get more people through the door.
Buttermilk panna cotta with vanilla.
Dehydrated strawberry. Strawberry Meringue.
8oz buttermilk (room temp if possible)
8oz cream
1 vanilla bean (optional)
pinch of salt
3oz sugar
2 sheets of gelatin
Take cream, sugar, salt and vanilla, bring up to scald.
Dissolve sugar, let vanilla infuse for about 15 minutes and
bloom gelatin sheets in cold water before adding to cream base.
Once dissolved, temper in the buttermilk mixture to avoid
curdling. Temper into mixture when the cream mixture is not
overly hot, adding a little buttermilk at a time. Once mixed,
pour into container and let sit overnight.
Strawberry meringue (or use crushed up freeze dried
strawberry)
2 egg whites
3 tablespoons sugar
pinch of salt
1/4oz freeze dried strawberry (powdered)
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Whip egg whites and salt gradually, adding sugar as it gains
more volume. Whip to soft peaks, fold in freeze dried strawberry
and powdered sugar. Place onto silpat and dehydrate at 150F for
six hours or put into lowest oven setting, about 170F for four
hours, checking periodically until dried out.
Dehydrated strawberry (or use raw strawberry tossed with
sugar and a crack of black pepper)
1 pint of strawberries
sugar to coat
Remove hull of strawberry, quarter and toss with sugar. Lay
onto silpat, dehydrate on 105F for five hours or place in oven
on the lowest setting about 170F for one hour.
To serve: scoop out panna cotta, add dehydrated or fresh
strawberries. Crush meringue over top to finish. Add optional
shortbread or biscuit crumbled up for additional substance.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Andrew Hay)