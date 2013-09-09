* Three-star chef takes reins at luxury Paris hotel
* Ducasse and Saintagne seek "wow effect" in taste alone
* Vegetables take starring role in ornate dining room
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Sept 9 In "the prettiest dining room in
Paris," hidden behind gilded glass doors at the opulent Le
Meurice hotel, Michelin-starred French chef Alain Ducasse is not
interested in spectacle.
As Ducasse and his head chef, Christophe Saintagne, launch a
new menu that eschews over-worked, over-decorated and overly
pretentious food, understatement is even the order of the day in
the centrepieces - an heirloom tomato set atop a copper mold.
In an interview days before Le Meurice Restaurant's
reopening on Monday, the entrepreneur whose empire includes over
20 international restaurants said he wants the cooking, stripped
bare of excess and reduced to its essence, to do the wowing in
the light, bright dining room that overlooks the famous
Tuileries gardens.
"We're not going to give you something showy here, we're
going to give you flavours, tastes, products, seasoning,
cooking. Justice," said Ducasse.
"It will be a clear message on the plate so that when you
finish the plate it's clear. There is no confusion in tastes,"
he said. "The wow effect is the taste."
The two chefs already collaborate at the Plaza Athenee's
three-star restaurant, but that hotel, also owned by luxury
hotel operator Dorchester Group, is currently undergoing a
partial renovation.
Opening restaurants and experimenting with new menus are
challenges Ducasse said he thrives on, adding he would be "very
frustrated" if he had to limit himself to just one restaurant.
"I want to tell a different story here, a contemporary
French cuisine in a very, very Parisian address, very, very
elegant, because I think it's the prettiest dining room in
Paris," said Ducasse, one of France's most trusted voices on
haute gastronomie.
Decorated in the ornate, feminine style of Louis XVI -
beheaded just down the road in the Place de la Concorde - the
dining room features light grey marble, tasselled white silk
curtains, a pastoral ceiling painting and a gilt frieze, all
elements poised to compete with any excessive flourishes on the
plate.
"On the plate we don't require anything more than taking
care of the products and their cooking, their radicalism, their
essence," Ducasse said. "There's nothing superfluous."
The focus on the essential is also quickly apparent on the
menu. "John Dory, turnips, figs" reads the description of one
dish. "Seabass, fennel, lemon" reads another menu item.
More focus on vegetables is another hallmark. A puree of
green black turnip tops dots the plate of John Dory, their
peppery flavour playing against the figs' sweetness. A
sweetbread is studded with delicate pieces of tomato confit.
"Everything that pushes up out of the earth I love.
Everything under the earth, root vegetables, I love to cook,"
said Ducasse.
The simple things, and their flawless execution, are what
most attract the celebrated chef who still enjoys cooking at
home with produce from his garden.
His last home-cooked meal? Ducasse is modest.
"It was a fish I bought at the market with vegetables from
the garden," he said. "You need a good gardener and a good
fisherman. The cook is not required."
