By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 26 Award-winning American chef
Michael Anthony knows that even a great restaurant needs to
reinvent itself with fresh ideas, a philosophy he shares along
with seasonal recipes in "The Gramercy Tavern Cookbook."
It is the first cookbook by the chef of the Michelin-star
Gramercy Tavern restaurant in New York that is known for its
upscale American cuisine.
The 45-year-old chef, who was born in Cincinnati, spoke to
Reuters about the book and the restaurant that will be 20 years
old next year.
Q: How does the book capture you as a chef?
A: Literally it captures where we are right now ... we want
to invite people to enjoy the pleasure of eating seasonal and
local foods. We didn't want to create a mantra. We want to
welcome people to the idea that searching for these great fresh
ingredients, kind of opening up the awareness about how
explosive flavors could be.
Q: What has made Gramercy Tavern successful and still
relevant almost 20 years later?
A: This restaurant has great bones, meaning it has a great
system and timeless designs. It has people who had thought about
the work space that makes it workable and efficient today. It
had a lot of firsts in the early days. It conquered a new
territory. It carved out a new niche.
So the years have gone and the restaurant has evolved. It
has continued to get better so it has good bones to grow on. To
sum it up another way, a restaurant is a not a piece of art
work. You can't create it and dust it off and continue to enjoy
it. It has to change. It has to constantly be reinvented.
Q: How would you compare your restaurant with newer ones?
A: Young restaurants are sometimes frantic. But restaurants
which are three to four years old have a yearning to exceed your
expectations. You've worked out the kinks of a brand new
restaurant. Most restaurants that are older than that tend to be
a little overconfident. If they are standing, they are doing
something right.
Gramercy Tavern has a feel of a two, three-year-old
restaurant that's yearning to exceed people's expectations and
winning over people who are here for the very first time.
Q: How has fine-dining changed since Gramercy Tavern opened?
A: We don't lean on traditional luxury ingredients like
restaurants did 20 years ago. Caviar, foie gras and truffles
were a great way to share with New Yorkers who may have thought
they were inaccessible before the '90s. In the '90s, this
restaurant and others gave them fully permission without all the
pretension to engage in eating all that kind of delicious foods.
These days, we translate that luxury into knowing who grows
that food, where it comes from, how much work, hopes and dreams
went into preparing that food just to get it to our table. So
knowing the name of the person who grows that food, having a
connection and a transparent story is sort of a new way of
describing the luxury of eating.
Q: Shouldn't it be the standard that any quality restaurants
buy from local farmers and producers now?
A: I would expect any great restaurant has intimate
relationships with excellent regional growers. Any diner should
expect that of any good restaurant.
Cauliflower with Quinoa, Prunes, And Peanuts (Serves 4)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 red onion, minced
1 shallot, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup quinoa
2 cups vegetable broth or water
1 sprig thyme
Salt and pepper
1 head cauliflower
1/3 cup finely diced prunes
2 tablespoons chopped unsalted roasted peanuts, plus 1
tablespoon crushed nuts
1 tablespoon onion puree (see below)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, plus a handful of
whole leaves for garnish
1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degree Fahrenheit. In a small
saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-low heat. Add
the onion, shallot, and garlic and cook, stirring often, until
the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the quinoa and
toast, stirring constantly, for about a minute.
2. Increase the heat to high, add 1 cup of the broth and the
thyme, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Cook,
covered, until almost all the liquid has been absorbed, about 15
minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes.
Discard the thyme sprig. Trim the stem of the cauliflower so
that the head sits flat on a cutting board. Cut down through the
center of the head, making 4 thick slices.
3. Most of the slices will still have a bit of stem still
attached and that's good. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil
over medium-high heat in the largest skillet you have. Working
in batches, brown the cauliflower slices on both sides, about 3
minutes per side. Transfer to a baking pan. Season the
cauliflower with salt and pepper, transfer to the oven, and
roast until tender, about 15 minutes.
4. Add the prunes, chopped peanuts, and onion puree to the
quinoa and gently heat through, stirring. Add the remaining 1
cup broth to moisten the quinoa, then stir in the butter and
chopped cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Lay the cauliflower slices on plates and spoon the quinoa
on top. Sprinkle with the crushed peanuts, chives, and cilantro
leaves.
Onion Puree (makes about ½ cup)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, very thinly sliced
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
Salt and pepper
1. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-low heat.
Add the onions and cook, stirring often, until they are
completely soft but have not taken on any color, 15 to 20
minutes. A bit of water helps here.
2. Add the vinegar and cook for 5 more minutes. Season with
salt and pepper. Transfer to a blender and process until
satiny-smooth.
3. The puree can be cooled, covered, and stored in the
refrigerator for up to 2 days.
