NEW YORK, April 22 Dublin-born Cathal Armstrong
dug deep into his Gaelic roots for inspiration for his first
book "My Irish Table," which includes recipes and stories about
his journey as a chef.
Critics have praised Armstrong, who immigrated to the United
States when he was 20, for his creative and healthy dishes that
highlight vegetables and meat raised in the Mid-Atlantic region
of the United States.
With his Irish upbringing and classic European training,
Armstrong takes a more global approach in the kitchen. At his
fine-dining restaurant, Eve, in Alexandria, Virginia his menu
often displays an Asian flair.
Armstrong, 44, spoke to Reuters about his career, the book
that he co-wrote with food writer David Hagedorn, and the
renaissance in Irish cooking.
Q: Do you think Irish food is misunderstood?
A: The biggest misunderstanding about Irish food is that it
is limited to two to three dishes that are boiled until they are
beyond recognition to what the food originally was. There was a
reason for that. Ireland was oppressed for hundreds of years by
a neighboring country. Because of its history, it had very
limited access to raw materials widely available in the country.
It has a moderate, temperate climate. We grow green grass
365 days of the year. We graze cattle and sheep 365 days of the
year. We could grow crops 365 days of the year. It is a tiny
island surrounded on all sides by rich seas with the best
oysters, the best lobsters you could find and Dublin Bay prawns,
which is a langoustine that is the most luxurious food you
could find anywhere. So she has all the raw materials available
to make the most exquisite food.
Q: Is there a revived interest in Irish cuisine?
A: In the early to mid-1990s, a resurgence happened when
people stopped immigrating and people returned from the
continent and brought home their experiences. That's when a
modern Irish cuisine happened with some of the ingredients
indigenous to the island.
Q: How did you modernize familiar Irish dishes in the book?
A: I wanted to illustrate the difference between braising
and boiling the hell out of something. Because the climate is
mild there all the time, there are a lot of dishes there which
are traditionally braised dishes.
When those dishes are cooked properly and the meat is
browned properly and delicately cooked with all these
interesting flavors, these complex layers of flavors could meld
together. You could get some extraordinary, comfortable, warm
dishes that make you feel good.
I also want to illustrate to the extent that it's possible
the rich seafood Ireland has and how to handle that seafood
properly and purchase seafood properly ... I also want to
illustrate the fact that we have a broad range of vegetables. I
talk at length about potatoes which is obviously a big part of
Irish culture but there were so many other things my father grew
in the garden. There is more to Irish vegetables than spuds.
Q: You've lived in America for more than two decades. How do
you define your cooking?
A: I would define my cooking as modern American. The only
problem with that label is that like America itself, it's such a
broad label that really opens the door to anything ... I have
dishes on the menu which are very heavily influenced by Korean
food because in recent years I have been participating in
Taekwondo and learned about the Korean culture and language ...
My wife is Filipino so I bring some of the Filipino
influences into some of my dishes. I think out of any cuisine on
the planet modern American allows you to do whatever you want to
do.
Q: Which dish reminds you of Ireland?
A: Shepherd's pie. My parents made it with ground beef. To
me that doesn't really follow since a shepherd herds sheep so I
switched it to lamb.
Q: How has the dining scene in Washington and the nearby
northern Virginia area evolved in the last 10 years?
A: When I started in fine dining in 1993, there were three
or four fine-dining restaurants that are competitive on a
national level as far as quality in what they were offering. In
the last 10 years, there are probably 50 restaurants that you
would say are as good as any bistros in the country or as good
as any Italian restaurant in the country or as good as any
Indian restaurant in the country.
Q: What is your "go to" ingredient at home?
A: Sriracha sauce (served in the U.S. and made from
chilies). If you have a piece of leftover roast pork and you get
home late at night and you are hungry, you could put it between
a couple of pieces of bread, slather some mayonnaise and put a
good dash of Srircha.
Irish Soda Bread (Makes 1 one-pound loaf)
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, diced, plus more for serving
2-1/4 cups buttermilk
Make the dough: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. In a large bowl, whisk
together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Using your
fingertips, rub the butter pieces into the flour mixture until
it resembles coarse meal. Make a well in the center of the flour
mixture, pour in the buttermilk, and work it into the dough with
your hands just until it is incorporated. Do not over mix the
dough.
Bake the bread: Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured
surface and form it into a round loaf about 8 inches in
diameter. Place it on the baking sheet and, using a sharp knife,
cut a cross into its top 1/2 inch deep. Bake for 1 hour, until
well browned. Transfer the bread to a wire rack and let it rest
for at least 20 minutes before serving with lots of butter.
