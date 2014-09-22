* Maaemo specialises in local produce, minimalist recipes
* Chef Bang thought two Michelin stars must be error
* Has tattoo of Norse god Odin's ravens on left arm
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Sept 23 In an unfashionable part of Oslo,
head chef Esben Holmboe Bang's minimalist creations are stirring
up food culture in a country where, a generation ago, the height
of fine dining was boiled cod and potatoes.
At Maaemo, a restaurant squeezed between the city's bus
terminal and railway station, Bang uses exclusively local
ingredients to rustle up the likes of langoustines with spruce,
mackerel with wild garlic, and butter ice cream with brown
butter caramel,
Maaemo - old Finnish for All That Lives - received two
Michelin stars 15 months after opening in 2010, in its first
mention, and ranks 79th in the top 100 of the world's best
restaurants, according to Restaurant Magazine.
It is a standard-bearer for a quiet revolution in Norway, a
poor country turned rich partly thanks to its oil wealth where,
in the 1970s, Italian restaurants used to serve pizza with a
side order of potatoes to reassure diners that, if they didn't
like the main dish, they would still have something to eat.
Bang, a 32-year-old Dane sporting a large tattoo of the
ravens of the Norse God Odin on his left arm, spoke to Reuters
at his restaurant while staff prepped for the evening sitting.
Q: What are you trying to achieve with Maaemo?
A: We wanted very much to open a Norwegian restaurant that
reflects where we are and in doing so create a more progressive
cuisine compared to the other restaurants that were there when
we opened. They used Norwegian produce, but it was always cooked
in a French way and mixed with French ingredients.
We wanted something that was more in a "Dogma" situation (a
stripped-down style with strict rules pioneered - in
cinematographic terms - by Danish director Lars von Trier). To
be very creative, one needs to set limits. Without limitations,
I cannot function.
Q: What were the limitations?
A: Only Norwegian produce. No imports whatsoever. In Norway,
it is quite difficult because of the climate and there is a long
tradition of using imported produce. We also wanted everything
to be organic, biodynamic or wild. It was very, very difficult
in the beginning to find suppliers because no one had done this
before.
I would tell a farmer: "I would really like to use some of
your produce in the restaurant" and he would not quite
understand because he could sell large amount of vegetables with
the big companies and I wanted to buy directly from him.
Also there was no infrastructure in place to make deliveries
to the restaurant, so we had to get it ourselves. It was very
time consuming. I would not say it is easier now, but we have
made it more accessible. And now we have made a name, people
contact us to offer their produce.
Q: What about the diners?
A: People were quite sceptical at the beginning. We were not
a typical restaurant. I don't use a lot of meat or protein and
that was a big hurdle because some people want a large piece of
meat on their plates. It is funny. Often in Norway, it takes a
little bit of international recognition before they start to
recognise something themselves.
Q: Do you think the food culture in Norway is changing?
A: The restaurants that are opening now, they seem to do
something more personal. They try to not think too much about
what it is that people want. They focus more on what it is they
want to do. I hope that somehow we were part of that. In Norway,
no one has done this before. We just did it, and we are learning
by doing and we learn as we go. To me it is very exciting, you
are not stuck in a box.
Q: Why the emphasis on organic, wild and biodynamic food?
A: I don't want to use vegetables that have been poisoned,
sprayed with pesticides. It is a natural choice. The biodynamic
is taking it one step further than the organic: it is so much
better because the people who grow that way have a passion for
what they do.
Q: What was it like to receive two Michelin stars in such a
short time?
A: It was insane. It still has not quite sunk in. I was
maybe hoping for one star. When I saw two, I thought it was a
typo.
Recipe: Langoustine & Last Year's Spruce
This is a dish that's been on our menu virtually since we
opened, and it's a showcase of the impeccable quality of
shellfish in Norway. Here, we combine langoustine with the
flavours of the forest, infusing the sweet flesh of the
shellfish with a gentle aroma of spruce.
In the restaurant we serve the langoustines nestled on a bed
of spruce branches which itself sits atop some dry ice. A warm
spruce infusion is poured over the dry ice, which sends billowy
spruce-scented clouds wafting across the table.
If you're making this at home this step is entirely
optional, but the effect is very dramatic.
Serves 4 people.
INGREDIENTS
- 300g washed spruce branches for the infusion (optional)
- 25g spruce shoots
- 50g pickle brine (1 part vinegar, 1 part sugar, 2 parts
water)
- 150g butter
- 30g small spruce branches (washed)
- 70g white wine vinegar
- 100g sugar
- 2.1g agar powder
- 5g rapeseed oil
- 4-8 large, very fresh (preferably live) langoustines
- Dry ice (optional)
- Washed spruce branches for serving (optional)
METHOD
1. (optional) If making the spruce infusion to pour over the
dry ice, start by placing the spruce branches in a saucepan and
cover them with the water. Bring the water to the boil and cover
the pot with cling film to prevent any steam from escaping. Turn
down the heat to the lowest setting and leave it overnight.
2. (optional) The next morning strain the mixture, reserving
the liquid. Pass the liquid through a fine strainer or cloth
net. Store in a cool place.
3. To make the pickled spruce, bring the pickle brine to the
boil and add the spruce shoots and then turn off the heat. Keep
in an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.
4. To make the spruce butter, place the butter and the
spruce in a vacuum bag. Place in a water bath set at 80C for 10
hours. Strain through a fine sieve and refrigerate.
5. To make the pickled spruce gel, place the vinegar, sugar,
agar powder and 10g of the pickling liquid from the spruce
shoots in a pot and bring to a boil while whisking. Turn down to
a simmer and continue to whisk for 1 minute.
6. While the mixture is still hot, pour it into a blender
and add 5g of the pickled spruce shoots. Blend on high for 1
minute. Pass through a fine strainer and refrigerate.
7. Once the mixture is completely set, return it to the
blender. Blend on high while adding the rapeseed oil. Blend the
mix until completely smooth. Pass through a fine strainer and
refrigerate.
8. Take the langoustines and carefully separate the heads
from the bodies. Place the undersides of the tails against each
other and bind with elastic bands to stop them curling up while
cooking.
9. Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and blanche the
langoustines for 40-60 seconds depending on their size. Refresh
immediately in ice-cold water.
10. When the langoustines are cool, carefully peel away the
shell off the tail. Remove the langoustine's digestive tract by
taking the tail and holding the underside towards you, carefully
remove the tract with a pair of tweezers. Wash lightly with
running water if needed. Refrigerate the tails on a clean damp
towel until needed.
11. Take the tails out of the fridge 10 minutes before
cooking to allow them to come up to room temperature.
12. Heat a small non-stick frying pan on medium high heat.
Add a small amount of rapeseed oil. Gently place the tails in
the pan, with the underside facing up.
13. Once the tails begin to caramelise add a large spoon of
the spruce butter and baste the tails until just cooked through.
The centre of the tail should be slightly translucent.
14. Place on a paper towel and season with salt and brush
the top of each tail lightly with the pickled spruce gel.
15. (optional) To serve it like we do in the restaurant,
place the dry ice in the bottom of a bowl, covering it with the
washed spruce branches.
16. Place one or two of the langoustine tails (depending on
how many you are using) on top of the branches. At the table,
pour the hot spruce infusion into the centre of each bowl, onto
the dry ice.
17. Eat with fingers and enjoy!
(Editing by Mike Roddy and John Stonestreet)