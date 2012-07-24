By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 From humble beginnings in her
hometown of Birmingham, England chef April Bloomfield traveled
across the Atlantic to New York, where she opened three
acclaimed restaurants.
Her first eatery, The Spotted Pig, helped usher in the
gastro pub craze that swept the city. Inspired dishes such as
sheep milk ricotta gnudi and crispy pig's ear salad and other
English and Mediterranean creations helped win a Michelin star
for the restaurant that opened in 2004.
Another, The Breslin, earned a second Michelin star for
Bloomfield, whose first cookbook, "A Girl and her Pig" describes
her culinary journey.
The 38-year-old spoke to Reuters about her success in New
York, butchering a pig before thousands of people and which
English dishes to try during the London Olympics.
Q: What could a home cook learn from your book?
A: "Keep it simple. Don't over complicate things. There are
104 recipes in the book. There are five to seven complicated
recipes. They are probably two-day processes, but a lot of them
are really simple.
"Source amazing ingredients that capture your eye, and taste
buds and just tweak them very simply.
Q: You recently butchered an entire pig in front of
hundreds of people on stage at New York's Great MoogaGooga food
festival. Did you ever imagine this is a demand of being a chef?
A: "I never thought I would be doing that kind of stuff. But
it's fun and it breaks up the day a little bit. You learn new
skills. I like learning in general ... Cooking is in my blood so
you feel it's natural. You fit into that kind of mode whether
it's in a kitchen or at a demo breaking down a pig."
Q: Do you have any plans to open a restaurant in London?
A: "I love being in the States. I love going back to London
and (would like) to open up something. But I wouldn't open a
gastro pub. I'm not sure what I would do. I love the idea of
spending some time there. I think London is really exciting
right now. There are a lot of small local places around Soho and
in the outer boroughs of London."
Q: How has the London dining scene evolved since you first
started?
A: "People are not scared of trying something new.
Restaurateurs are branding themselves a little more. It was
completely different from 10 years ago. You know Russell Norman
at Polpo. He has (several) places now. In England, that's
completely unusual."
Q: With the Olympics coming up, any food recommendations for
those visiting London?
A: "Finding pubs that have great food is really important
... They have great Italian food too in London. Fergus
Henderson has some really refreshing restaurants. London has
some great places for oysters. Any of the stores in Borough
Market are really amazing. There are some fantastic Spanish
restaurants like Moro."
Gnudi (Serves 4)
1 pound semolina flour
1 pound sheep's-milk ricotta
1-ounce parmesan cheese, finely grated
1 teaspoon kosher salt
To finish the dish
7 tablespoons slightly chilled unsalted butter
20 good-sized sage leaves
Kosher salt
A handful of finely grated Parmesan
Parchment paper and disposable piping bag (or a resealable
plastic bag)
1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Add about
three-quarters of the semolina to the sheet, spreading it out to
form a more or less even layer. Put the rest of the semolina in
a medium size bowl. Make sure there's space in your fridge to
hold the baking sheet.
2. Combine the ricotta, parmesan and salt in a large bowl.
Use a large wooden spoon to mash and stir the mixture until it's
well combined. Put the mixture in a disposable piping bag (or
resealable plastic bag). With your fingers, work the mixture
toward the tip and twist the top of the bag. Use kitchen
scissors to cut an opening about 1-1/4 inches across at the tip
of the piping bag (or a bottom corner of the plastic bag). Pipe
the mixture onto the semolina-lined tray in 3 or 4 long straight
lines, leaving an inch or two of space between them.
3. Hold a pair of kitchen scissors perpendicular to the tray
and snip each strip of dough every 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 inches along
its length. You want to turn each strip into 9 or 10 pudgy
little logs.
4. Working with one little log at a time, gently press the
ends between your palms to make the log shorter and a little
pudgier, almost round. Try not to form any creases as you do
this or any pointed edges. Hold the log gently in the palm of
one hand over the bowl of semolina. Grab a large pinch of
semolina and sprinkle it over the gnudi, gently turning the
gnudi so the semolina coats every bit of it. Carefully return it
to the semolina-covered tray, and repeat with the rest of the
logs. Make sure you leave a little space between each one on the
tray.
5. Dust the semolina remaining in the bowl over the gnudi.
Cover the tray tightly with plastic wrap, and pop it into the
fridge. Keep the gnudi in the fridge, turning them over once a
day and covering them again, until they're firm and no longer
feel damp. Give it at least 3 days, but no more than 4.
Cook the gnudi:
1. Fill a large wide pan or shallow pot two-thirds full with
water, salt it generously and bring it to a boil over high heat.
Meanwhile, transfer the gnudi to a large plate, giving each one
a gentle, but assertive shake to remove any loose semolina.
2. Put 3 tablespoons of the butter in a shallow pan large
enough to hold the gnudi in one layer, add 1\3 cup of the hot
salted water, and set over medium heat. Once the butter has
melted, take the pan off the heat.
3. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to another
large pan. Set the pan over medium-high heat, and let the butter
melt and foam until it goes slightly nutty and turns light
golden brown. Add the sage to the butter in one layer and cook
the leaves just until they've gone crispy, about 2 minutes.
Transfer them to paper towels to drain and sprinkle them with
salt. Keep the brown butter in a warm spot at the back of the
stove, off the heat.
4. Ease the gnudi into the boiling water and cook, gently
shaking the pot once (don't stir the gnudi), for 2 minutes only.
Set the pan with the butter-water mixture over high heat. Use a
slotted spoon to quickly transfer the cooked gnudi to the butter
water and cook at a vigorous simmer, shaking the pan now and
then until the butter sauce thickens slightly and begins to
cling to the gnudi, about 3 minutes.
5. Serve the gnudi in the pan or divide the gnudi among warm
shallow bowls. Sprinkle on the parmesan and a little salt and
garnish with the sage leaves. Drizzle on as much of the brown
butter as you like.
