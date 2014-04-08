By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE, April 8
MELBOURNE, April 8 British chef Heston
Blumenthal, famed for his bacon and egg ice cream, credits fans,
friends and the "food explosion" in Australia for his decision
to move The Fat Duck to Melbourne for six months while the
Michelin-starred restaurant is being renovated.
From February 2015, the Fat Duck menu, staff and high-tech
equipment will be all set to recreate Blumenthal's 3-1/2-hour
dining experience in Australia, featuring the likes of grain
mustard ice cream, snail porridge and his Alice in
Wonderland-inspired mock turtle soup.
The entertainment goes beyond smell, taste, touch and sight,
as his Sound of the Sea dish transports diners to the beach with
an iPod Shuffle tucked in a conch shell playing the sounds of
splashing waves and seagulls.
The Fat Duck's move is Blumenthal's first opening outside
Britain, where the 47-year-old has Dinner by Heston at the
Mandarin Oriental in London and two pubs in the village of Bray.
The restaurant at Melbourne's Crown casino will turn into
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal when The Fat Duck returns home after
renovations to the 375-year-old building near Windsor, England
are done.
Blumenthal spoke to Reuters about Australia's appeal, the
disincentives to running a restaurant in New York and toying
with the senses of his diners.
Q: Why have you chosen Australia to open your first
restaurant outside the UK?
A: I've actually got some really good friends over here. The
TV shows ("Heston's Feasts" and "How to Cook Like Heston") have
done really well over here from the UK. I've signed up for this
relationship with Brevilles (appliances). I've just started a
relationship with Coles (supermarkets).
For me, it was looking at the location and the market. If I
was coming over just to do a restaurant, it would be one thing.
But I'm over here anyway for the other things as well. We have
massive Australian interest in the Duck. So many Australians
come to the Duck in the UK.
What I love about the approach is Australia is much more
open-minded through the food explosion that's happened over
here. I'd put Melbourne and Sydney in the top half dozen cities
in the world to eat in, in terms of that kind of diversity of
cuisine, quality, just the general food culture.
Melbourne is incredibly multicultural and there's just an
excitement and interest to try new things.
Q: Do you feel like you're being a traitor to the Mandarin?
A: No, because The Mandarin (hotels) aren't in Australia and
I know for the moment they have absolutely no plans to be in
Australia.
We had a really serious look at New York. They (The
Mandarin) wanted to do it. We wanted to do it. But the biggest
problem there is the unions. I've got really good friends at top
restaurants in New York who said to me, "If you get under the
control of the unions, it's just never going to work. Don't
touch it with a barge pole." (Alain) Ducasse and (Joel) Robuchon
both left New York because of that.
The costs are completely prohibitive. You can go into the
kitchen and the kitchen porter who's washing dishes has pots and
pans stacked up to here and says the person whose job spec is to
put the pots and pans away doesn't arrive for another 10
minutes. Literally, if someone drops something on the floor and
you say "Can you pick that up?", they say "That's not my job."
Q: Are you going to be looking at Australian ingredients for
The Fat Duck menu in Melbourne?
A: We'll be using all Australian ingredients. Instead of
using langoustines, we might use yabbies (crayfish). We actually
bought more Australian truffles this year than we did from
France. They're really good.
Q: Are there any unusual Australian ingredients you'll be
looking at?
A: I've never eaten witchety grubs (larvae of moths) and I
really want to. Some of the stuff like lemon myrtle (a native
plant) that we don't really see. Saltbush, like a spruce
rosemary branch.
But this is to bring most of the Fat Duck classics over here
and to make sure that they're exactly the same quality that we
serve in Bray. That's why we're picking up everything. We're
picking the whole team up, all of the kit, the centrifuges, the
rocket machine and the rotary evaporator.
Q: What does the rotary evaporator do?
A: It's a flavour enhancer. The rotary evaporator can
extract flavour from things at low temperature. For example, if
you put chocolate in it, the chocolate and the water boils at 25
degrees (Celsius) (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and then you collect
the vapor, so you end up with chocolate water.
Q: Where do you get the inspiration for a creation like
Sound of the Sea and what's the process you follow from idea to
table?
A: The process can take a long time. In 1997, I put a dish
on the menu which was crab ice cream with crab risotto. I just
found it fascinating that if you said "Taste this, it's crab ice
cream," some people would go 'Wow, love it!' and some would go
'Yuck, how can you have crab ice cream? It's an oxymoron.'"
I started to realize that even the name of a dish can change
your perception of that dish. From there I started to realize
how complex flavor sensation is. It's the most complicated thing
the human body does. There are more chromosomes involved in that
than anything else, including reproduction.
I then found myself at this amazing junction between the
senses, being a chef, because eating is the only thing we do on
a regular basis that involves all the senses. The effect of
sight, sound, touch, taste and smell on flavor perception is
quite incredible.
That's when I started experimenting with psychologists,
parfumiers, magicians, musicians, that sort of thing. When you
start asking questions, a door opens, like falling down a rabbit
hole into a wonderland, which is amazing.
Roast leg of lamb with anchovy, rosemary and garlic
1 leg of lamb weighing about 2 kg (4.4 pounds)
Salt
3 tbsp of groundnut or grapeseed oil
6 cloves of garlic, peeled, halved and de-germed
400 grams (14 oz) of semi-skimmed milk
12 anchovies in olive oil, drained, rinsed and cut in half
4 sprigs of rosemary
White wine
1/2 tsp of Dijon mustard
500 grams (16 oz) of lamb stock
1. Pre-heat the oven to 80 Celsius (175 Fahrenheit).
2. Season the lamb with salt.
3. Heat the oil in a heavy frying pan over a high heat. When
the oil is smoking hot, add the lamb and sear until golden brown
on all sides. Remove the lamb from the pan and place in a
roasting tray.
4. Blanch the garlic in 100 grams of milk four times, using
a fresh 100 grams of milk each time.
5. Cut the garlic into slivers. Using a sharp knife, cut
slits in the surface of the lamb at regular intervals. Use a
small spoon to enlarge the holes and stuff them with an anchovy
slice, a garlic sliver and a few rosemary leaves.
6. Place the lamb in the pre-heated oven for about three to
four hours until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 55
Celsius (130 Fahrenheit).
7. When cooked, remove the lamb from the oven, wrap it in
foil and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes.
8. While the lamb is resting, place the roasting pan over a
medium heat. Add a splash of white wine to deglaze, then add the
mustard and stock and reduce to a sauce consistency.
