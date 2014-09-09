By Andrea Burzynski
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Chinese-born chef Ying Chang
Compestine is on a mission to demystify Asian cooking and help
westerners enjoy some of the flavors and benefits of the food of
her childhood.
The San Francisco-based Compestine has published 19 books,
including an adult novel and children's books. Her latest,
"Cooking with an Asian Accent: Eastern Wisdom in a Western
Kitchen," offers ways to infuse healthy meals with Asian
flavors, minus the obscure ingredients and equipment.
She also folds in Chinese philosophy about cooling, or yin,
and warming, yang, foods, and eating according to the seasons.
Compestine talked to Reuters about cultural differences in
the kitchen, lessons from her family, and why it is easier than
ever to give meals an Asian twist.
Q: You started out as a translator in China. How did you get
into cooking?
A: I came to this country for graduate school and I was a
poor graduate student at the University of Colorado. I really
missed Chinese food, and I started cooking. At that time in
Boulder, there weren't many authentic Chinese restaurants, and I
didn't have the money to eat out either. I started realizing
that all those years of watching my grandmother and traveling
around China gave me a lot of knowledge that I didn't realize.
Q: What are the biggest differences between Asia and the
West when it comes to food?
A: Our parents and grandparents always talk about yin and
yang - it's almost like it's in our blood. In the wintertime
when it's cold, no one is going to drink a cold glass of water
or eat a plate of watermelon, because it's cooling ... you
shouldn't eat cucumber on a snowy December day.
I feel like in the west people eat whatever they want, not
really keeping in mind this yin and yang balance. People
sometimes get confused ... but it's actually common sense.
Q: Do you find that westerners are skeptical about yin-yang
balance and traditional Chinese beliefs about food?
A: Not at all. I find that people are really hungry for this
Asian wisdom. You think acupuncture; 20 years ago, you rarely
saw acupuncturists. Now almost everyone you bump into is like,
"Oh, I'm seeing my acupuncturist." They're thinking about taking
herbs. I think that people are starting to realize the
importance of "we are what we eat."
Q: You mention that some westerners can be intimidated by
Asian cooking. Why?
A: The traditional way when you want to cook Asian food is
very complicated and difficult. It takes a long time. Also,
everyone thinks you need a wok, but it's not true. There are
many Chinese cookbooks out there that list all the different
appliances you need, but you don't need that in the modern day.
You can go to the grocery store and buy pre-washed, pre-chopped
vegetables. I rarely use a wok cooking today, just a chef's pan.
Q: What are some good kitchen staples to have on hand for
those who want to cook more Asian food?
A: I think people should stock their kitchen with what is in
season. Whatever they sell in the farmer's market is in season.
Then they only need some very simple sauces. Use fresh spices,
like ginger, garlic, turmeric, cilantro to flavor their food.
Olive oil, sea salt.
Q: What's your favorite dish to make at home?
A: It depends on the season. In the fall, I'll probably make
a forbidden rice with eggs and almonds. I eat a lot of black
rice - actually that's the only rice I eat these days ... It's
good in the cooling season to give your body more energy.
Chilled cucumber soup with rose petals
2 cups plain soy yogurt
3 Japanese or 1 English cucumber, peeled, seeded, and
chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons ground cumin
Salt
Small petals from the center of an organically grown rose
for garnish
Fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Place the yogurt, cucumber, mint, lemon juice and cumin in a
blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste.
Divide equally among four bowls. Garnish with rose petals and
mint leaves.
(Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)