By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Award-winning American chef
Scott Conant helps home cooks recreate meals from his acclaimed
restaurant Scarpetta in his latest cookbook.
The American chef, a frequent judge on television cooking
shows, opened Scarpetta in New York in 2008 and has launched
four other eateries in Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and
Toronto.
"The Scarpetta Cookbook" includes 125 of the restaurant's
dishes. Scarpetta refers to grabbing a piece of bread and
sopping up what's left on the plate, which Conant hopes diners
will do when they visit his restaurants.
The 42-year-old, who was born in Waterbury, Connecticut,
spoke to Reuters about Italian food's universal appeal and his
love for Japanese cuisine.
Q: What is the vision behind your latest cookbook?
A: It's an extension of what your experience in the
restaurants should be, and hopefully they could recreate that
experience within the confines of their home. (It is) not
limited to the food and the recipes.
Q: What has been the appeal of your restaurant?
A: It's not a pretentious dining experience. It's a rustic,
elegant approach from the design aesthetics but also what's on
the plate, in the simplicity of it. Italian food is at its
absolute best, capturing the simplicity of the product by
allowing it to speak for itself with little or no manipulation.
Q: Describe your approach to Italian cooking.
A: I am not going to pretend I do authentic Italian food. I
would like to have a little creative license ... What I do is I
understand the principle of Italian food and that's the starting
point. I'll take a recipe from Alto Adige (a region of Italy)
and another from my family's region of Campagnia and something
from Piedmont and I'll mix those together in one dish, which
would be a seamless dish but it'd have a nod from all these
different regions. The spirit of Italy is there even though not
necessarily the authenticity. However, those principles of
Italian cooking are always in place.
Q: What are Scarpetta's signature dishes?
A: There are so many classic dishes that we have in the book
and on the menu ... There is the mushroom fricassee with creamy
polenta. There is the tuna sushi with preserved truffles and
organic vegetables.
Q: Why is Italian food so appealing worldwide?
A: I think it's soulful. I think there's an honesty to it.
People really love that romantic idea of Italy, to be able to
appeal to that, it's really the goal.
Q: What kind of non-Italian food do you love eating?
A: I just love Japanese food. I probably eat more Japanese
food than Italian food. If I had my perfect dream, I would open
up a Japanese restaurant one day. I took a trip a few years ago
to Japan, to Tokyo specifically, just to eat in Italian
restaurants. I had some of the best Italian food I've ever had
in my life.
Spice-Rubbed Bone-In Rib Eye (serves 4 to 6)
1½ teaspoons whole allspice berries
1½ teaspoons cumin seeds
1½ teaspoons yellow mustard seeds
¾ teaspoon whole Szechuan peppercorns
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika (pimentón)
5 sprigs fresh rosemary
1 (2-bone) rib eye steak, 3 pounds (1kg 360.78g)
3 cloves garlic, smashed
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Kosher salt
Extra-virgin olive oil
Flaked sea salt
In a small sauté pan over medium heat, toast the allspice
berries, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, Szechuan peppercorns and
crushed red pepper until fragrant, two to three minutes. Take
the pan off the heat and add the paprika and the leaves from 2
sprigs of the rosemary. Let cool slightly before grinding finely
in a spice grinder. (Once cooled, the spices will keep for weeks
if stored airtight.) Rub the rib eye all over with 1 tablespoon
of the spices. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours and
up to eight hours.
Heat a convection oven to 225°F (107.2°C) or a conventional
oven to 250°F (121.1°C). Remove the steak from the refrigerator
and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
Put the garlic, thyme and the remaining 3 sprigs of rosemary on
a large rimmed baking sheet.
Heat a medium over-proof sauté pan over high heat. Season
the meat all over with kosher salt. Add 3 tablespoons olive oil
to the pan and immediately place the steak in the pan. Cook the
steak undisturbed until a nice dark crust forms, about 2
minutes. Flip the steak over and sear the other side. Transfer
to the baking sheet and finish cooking in the oven, flipping the
rib eye over every 10 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer
inserted into the thickest part of the steak reads 120°F
(48.9°C) for medium-rare, about 1 hour.
Let rest for 15 minutes on a cutting board. To carve, run
your knife along the bone to cut away the meat. (Reserve the
bone for serving.) Cut the steak at a 45-degree angle into
½-inch (1.27cm) slices. Place the meat next to the bone on a
large platter, sprinkle with sea salt, drizzle with olive oil
and serve.
Note: Rather than pairing this with a classic Cabernet
Sauvignon-based wine, go for a classic indigenous Italian
varietal like the one from Graci Quota 600, a red wine produced
from ungrafted vines of Nerello Mascalese grown on the slopes of
Mount Etna in Sicily; it has a supple palate, spicy dark fruits,
and a slightly tannic finish. Or go with an Aglianico from I
Feudi di San Gregorio.
