By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 13
NEW YORK, March 13 For chef Chloe
Coscarelli preparing vegan meals is more about being creative
and adding variety with new ingredients and flavors than simply
not using animal products in her recipes.
Coscarelli, who stopped eating meat while still a child, is
a classically trained chef who shot to fame after winning the
U.S. cooking TV competition "Cupcake Wars" in 2010, after
impressing the judges with a variety of vegan cupcakes.
In her first cookbook "Chloe's Kitchen" the 24-year-old
California-based chef dishes up 125 recipes and proves that
vegan food can be exciting, delicious and creative, as well as
healthy.
Q: What made you decide to become a vegan chef?
A: "My love for animals inspired me to choose a vegan way of
eating and cooking. But once I went to college I just decided I
wanted to intern in a restaurant and learn more creative ways to
prepare vegan food because a lot of the old-fashioned notions
are that it is dry or bland or boring. It was my mission to
break those stereotypes and find delicious creative ways of
eating vegan."
Q: How do you dispel the belief that a vegan diet is bland?
A: "For me as a chef, flavor is the most important thing. It
is not so much about taking away ingredients and making this a
restrictive diet, but instead opening it up to more creative
possibilities and adding more flavors and relying on a more
varied array of produce and vegetables and spices and herbs. And
it is really making sure that no flavor is sacrificed when you
are taking out the animal fat."
Q: How difficult is it to cook without butter and milk and
cheese?
A: "It is much easier that you think. With just a couple of
tricks you can veganize almost any traditional recipe. For
example, when I make my cupcakes I rely on a very simple
technique, and that is using just a couple teaspoons of vinegar
in the batter. I know that sounds disgusting and I promise you
won't taste the vinegar actually in the cupcake. It is just a
chemical trick. The vinegar reacts with the baking soda and it
binds the cupcake and makes it rise, so it replaces the egg.
That is an extremely reliable technique."
Q: What are the main sources of protein in a vegan diet?
A: "It has been proven that vegetarians and vegans actually
consume more proteins than people who follow a traditional diet
because if you are following a healthful vegan diet you are
eating vegetables, grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, all
these different sources that you may have never consumed before
and they are packed with proteins."
Q: How do you develop most of your recipes?
A: "I have been cooking for a while. My mom is the one who
taught me how to cook before my whole family was vegetarian, and
we took a lot of old family recipes and actually veganized them.
We used some simple techniques that I developed to make them
vegan. I like to get a lot of my inspiration from things that
are not vegan and turn them vegan."
Q: What would you advise to someone who is thinking about
switching to a vegan diet?
A: "I would say try it. Try it once a week, twice a week. I
think the worst thing is when people get bogged down with
thinking this is an all or nothing type of diet. That is not the
case, at all. Every vegan meal that you eat, every vegan cupcake
that you bake is a healthier option. It is great for your
environment. It is great for the animal and it is great for your
body. It is just fun to try something new."
Q: Does being a vegan help to maintain a healthy weight?
A: "I found that it did for me. When you are a vegan you are
naturally slashing out so many fat sources and calories sources.
You are eating a cholesterol-free diet because vegan food has no
cholesterol. You are eating a much, much lower content of
saturated fat because you are cutting out all the animal fat and
also you are eliminating a lot of processed foods because those
usually have hidden animal ingredients."
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes (Makes 14 cupcakes)
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (or gluten-free all-purpose
flour plus teaspoon xanthan gum)
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup cold coffee, water, or coconut milk
1/2 cup canola oil
2 tablespoons white or apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Frosting
1 cup non-hydrogenated vegetable shortening
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 to 5 tablespoons soy, almond, or rice milk
Garnish
1 1/2 cups hulled and sliced fresh strawberries
Powdered sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 (12-cup) cupcake
pans with cupcake liners. In a large bowl, whisk together flour,
sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk
together coffee, oil, vinegar, and vanilla. Pour the wet mixture
into the dry mixture and whisk until just combined. Do not over
mix.
Fill the cupcake liners about three-quarters full with
batter. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted
in the center of the cupcake comes out clean with a few crumbs
clinging to it. Cool the cupcakes completely before frosting.
To make the frosting: Using a handheld or stand mixer, beat
the shortening until smooth. With the mixer running on low, add
powdered sugar, vanilla, and 1 tablespoon nondairy milk at a
time, as needed, until frosting reaches a spreadable
consistency. You may not need to use all of the nondairy milk.
Beat on high for 2 more minutes until light and fluffy.
Once the cupcakes are completely cooled, slice off the top
1/3 of each cupcake and slather with frosting and sliced
strawberries. Place the top of the cupcake back on top and add
an additional bit of frosting and sliced strawberries. Dust with
powdered sugar.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Paul Casciato)