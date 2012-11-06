By Cathy Yang
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 6Italian Chef Giuliani Dacasto
has done much traveling to perfect his cuisine, moving from the
three Michelin-starred Le Calandre to Gordon Ramsay's The
Boxwood Café and 2 Venti in London.
But it was right in his family kitchen in Turin, Italy that
he first learned all the tricks of the trade - and it is in Hong
Kong that he plans to showcase his innovative Italian cuisine in
a city with one of the densest clusters of Michelin-starred
restaurants in the world.
Reuters caught up with the 33-year-old at the restaurant
Aqua Roma in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui. Aqua Roma was awarded
The "Ospitalita Italiana" Award for Best Italian Restaurant in
Hong Kong.
Q: How did you get started in cooking?
A: "My adventure with cooking started when I was nine years
old when I began cooking for my family every evening, seeing as
my mother was too busy working. From the first moment I spent in
the kitchen, I knew this was something I wanted to do for the
rest of my life, and that this was something I could be really
great at. My first steps in the art of cooking was taught to me
by my grandmother, and she had a significant influence on my
dishes at the beginning of my career."
Q: Name two dishes on your menu that excite you most, and
why?
A: "Agnolotti, or veal shank ravioli, always excites me.
This is a dish that was eaten on Christmas Day every year for
generations in my family. I still remember my grandmother and my
mother standing in the kitchen together, preparing the dish and
teaching it to me step by step. The second dish on my menu which
has a particular resonance would definitely be oven roasted
guinea fowl filled with Boston lobster. It is a particularly
difficult dish to find on the menu in most Italian restaurants.
For me, however, the connection between game and seafood has
always been fascinating in terms of taste and texture."
A: How did you innovate on the agnolotti served by grandma?
Q: "The first and the biggest difference is stuffing. My
grandmother used to use beef, I've changed it to the veal shank.
The sauce is made with veal juice and porcini mushroom, my
grandmother used the sauce from the beef instead. Ravioli were
served with parmesan, I change it to truffles for a better
taste, and then added the parmesan directly into the sauce for
texture."
Q: What about Hong Kong as a place for a new restaurant?
What's exciting and challenging?
A: "Hong Kong is a really exciting place to live and
culinary wise, it is definitely a place where all the kitchens
of the world meet together. The clientele is international and
demanding, yet with my experience, the support of Aqua group and
the hard work of my wonderful coworkers I am quite confident
that my experience of Hong Kong will be not only be a success,
it will be a fantastic opportunity to develop my art."
Q: How do you think your time here in Hong Kong will
influence your cooking techniques going forward?
A: "Every place I lived in starting from Italy through
London and Singapore had some influence on my cooking. I love
Chinese kitchens and therefore I expect Hong Kong to leave a
mark upon my receipts and techniques. Most of my colleagues in
the kitchen are Chinese and it is very interesting for me to see
them cooking. I am sure that as time goes by, it will influence
me more and more."
Q: Do you see Hong Kong influencing your cuisine in the way
your stint in Singapore influenced you in your previous years?
A: "As I said before, I am very excited to be here. Hong
Kong is full of famous places representing so many different
types of kitchen seen in the entire world. Being at Aqua gives
me the opportunity to meet many interesting and professional
people working for our company, representing the diversity of
Hong Kong itself. We have Italian, Japanese, French and Chinese
kitchens in Aqua Group and all of those will hopefully blend
with my recipes and influence my perception of cooking itself.
My menu is Italian, yet I believe that to be a successful chef
one has to keep his mind opened, learn and develop."
SQUID INK TAGLIOLINI WITH WHITE PEARL OYSTER, LEMON CONFIT
AND CHAMPAGNE SAUCE
Serves 4
Pasta dough:
300 g (2.4 cup) flour
200 g (0.8 cup) egg yolks
200 g squid ink
200 g (3.5 cup) bran
Sauce:
200 ml (0.8 cup) champagne
150 g (0.6 cup) unsalted butter
30 g (2.2 Tablespoons) extra virgin oil
50 g lemon confit
16 oysters
Lemon juice
Cloves of garlic and shallots
Chive, dill, Italian parsley
1. Mix all dough ingredients, chill for one hour
2. Roll out the dough and hand cut into tagliolini
3. Separate the oysters and the oyster liquid (keep the
oysters chilled in refrigerator)
4. Roast the shallots and garlic slowly with olive oil and
butter.
5. Add half the oysters, lemon juice and champagne. Reduce
the sauce, and stir in the tagliolini.
6. Add the herbs and extra oysters, and serve.
(Additional reporting by Jadyn Beverley Sham, editing by Elaine
Lies)