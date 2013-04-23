By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 Few subjects stir French
passions more than politics and food, so perhaps it was
inevitable that the two realms would eventually collide - and
meld - in a cookbook.
"French Country Cooking," a compendium of recipes
contributed by members of France's National Assembly, serves up
a lavishly illustrated complement of French cuisine, from rustic
one-pot stews to refined roasts and decadent desserts.
Jeanette Seaver, the book's translator, spoke to Reuters
about the unusual project and the French obsession with food.
Q: How did the idea for this book come about?
A: The idea came from a French parliament deputy (Francoise
Branget), who like many French people cooks well. She called
upon many of her colleagues at the Parliament. She was able to
have a good 90 of her fellow deputies donate recipes, really
from the little country villages that they come from, where
recipes were passed down for generations. One found a recipe
folded in the library of their grandfather that dated from
before the (French) Revolution.
Q: Were any Assembly members reluctant to embrace the
project?
A: No, not at all. They're very proud, very happy to talk
about and share and even parade their particular region.
Q: Did the members choose which recipes to submit?
A: They did indeed, so it's very personal. And we see how so
much of French gastronomy as it is known today truly emanates
from a time when farmers had no money, and were not allowed to
fish nor hunt on the property of their lords. They could only
use the eggs of the farms and poultry and the greens and
vegetables, so you will see a lot of recipes emanating from a
time when people were abjectly poor. Their imagination went to
work and created astonishing dishes that have become icons of
French cuisine.
Q: It seems the French are especially passionate about food.
It's hard to imagine a cookbook featuring senators' recipes.
A: Yes it's true, the knowledge and the history is part and
parcel of the French citizen. You go into restaurants and people
are not only discussing what they're eating, but also what
they'll eat tonight or what they ate yesterday. It's an
important part of the French culture.
Q: Do you see food as being political in France in some way
that perhaps it isn't in the United States?
A: Well each province is very vigilant about the territory's
food. I remember going through the various villages to taste the
cassoulet, and each one claimed it was 'the' recipe, which in
their mind it might have been. So it does become very
possessive or territorial.
Q: What do you see as being some of the main differences
between the French home cook and the American home cook?
A: I think the French are basically more sophisticated, but
I think the Americans have come up a long, long way and become
very sophisticated. At times I see people will cook better in
New York or San Francisco than they will in Paris.
Q: How have you seen French home cooking changing in the
last 10 years, and where do you see it heading?
A: I think the new young home cook is less ambitious than
our mothers, in that there is more a trend to buy ready-made,
though it can be wonderfully prepared. In Provence I went to the
market for some chives and she looked at me and said, 'What's
that?' I was appalled. She said 'Well, I don't really cook, I
open cans, and frozen. This is a 35-year-old person, and okay
she doesn't represent France, but it's a little signal, and I
wasn't very happy to hear that.
Q: Yet it seems in America it's just the opposite.
A: Oh it is, it's a blossoming of a gourmet generation. But
in France, women long ago joined the workforce, plus so much of
what you can buy is exquisite and it's not too expensive, so
that's unfortunately been a kind of a trend.
Q: How do you think someone might be surprised by the book?
A: By the very unlikely recipes that are not in normal
cookbooks, things like potato pie, things with improbable
ingredients that are fun and cheap and accessible. It's very
much like walking through a museum of gastronomy.
It represents a culture that is so typically French, in that
if you consider each of those political members are as close to
their cuisine as to their history, and maybe some might be
political enemies, but metaphorically they come together around
the table.
Q: Or around the cassoulet -- or perhaps they argue about
the cassoulet.
A: Well that's fine, too. It's part of the family, and
that's what makes France different.
Braised Duck with Cherries, from Val-D'Oise.
1 Muscovy duck, about 3 pounds
1 celery stalk
1 leek
3 carrots
1 onion
1 clove
2 juniper berries
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 bouquet garni
5 cups red wine
2 cups chicken stock
salt and pepper
6 tablespoons butter
2 pounds pitted sour cherries
2 tablespoons sugar
Put duck, vegetables, spices and bouquet garni in a heavy
casserole, add wine, stock, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil,
lower heat and simmer 30 minutes.
Preheat over to 350, then remove duck, carve into serving
pieces, place in ovenproof dish and dot with half the butter.
Roast 1 hour, basting pieces with cooking juices every 10
minutes.
Melt remaining butter in skillet, add sugar and cherries,
sauté 10 minutes and lower heat to minimum, simmer 10 minutes.
Remove duck from oven, place on serving platter, pour warm
cherries over and around duck and serve.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney and
David Gregorio)