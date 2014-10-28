By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Raphael Francois has been
treading a fine line between updating Le Cirque, the landmark
New York City restaurant, and preserving its European
fine-dining traditions since he became head chef in January.
The classically trained Francois, 35, is the latest in a
string of talented chefs who have worked at the 40-year-old
eatery. Some of them including Daniel Boulud, David Bouley, Bill
Telepan, Michael Lomonaco and Geoffrey Zakarian have gone on to
achieve success on their own.
Prior to Le Cirque, Francois was the executive chef at the
Helene Darroze restaurant at the Connaught Hotel in London where
he earned two Michelin stars.
Francois, who was born in Tournai, Belgium, spoke to Reuters
about his move across the Atlantic and what makes a good burger.
Q: What are you bringing to Le Cirque?
A: My style has a very strong French basis. I also have to
adopt my style to Le Cirque. My style matches with the
environment. The flavor of my food is always classic.
Q: What reputation does Le Cirque have in Europe?
A: In Europe, it is known as a well-established restaurant
and an institution in New York. When you are a European and you
want to try a restaurant in New York, Le Cirque is one of those
places you want to try.
Q: Why come to New York instead of staying in Europe?
A: I have always been a fan of America. When I was a
teenager, I had an American flag in my bedroom. I have had the
opportunity to visit many cities like San Francisco, Chicago,
Las Vegas. I have also spent time in New York. It was always a
part of my dream to live here.
Q: What makes Le Cirque such a fertile ground for a lot of
chefs?
A: When Sirio Maccioni opened Le Cirque he introduced so
many different kinds of products, such a high level of service
and French as well as Italian cuisine. The former chefs had the
pressure to preserve its reputation.
Q: Why did you want to become a chef?
A: I'm from a foodie family and a foodie culture. We enjoy
sharing time with friends and family. Food is one of the first
things you want to share with people. When I was teenager I
worked at a restaurant to earn some pocket money. Then I decided
to go into business management and moved on the path I'm on now.
Q: What is your comfort food?
A: I like to cook for friends and family. I don't cook for
myself. When I'm alone I like to have a cheese board,
charcuterie and wine. When I'm off on a Sunday I like to eat
brunch out.
Q: What is your favorite American food?
A: I love a good burger, when you go to a good restaurant
where the bread is good, you have good tomatoes, good lettuce.
Pork Chop with Morel Mushroom and Fava Beans (Serves 1)
1 150-200 gram (5.29-7.05 oz) pork chop
30 gram (1.75 oz) morel mushrooms
80 gram (1.41 oz) fava beans
20 gram (1 oz) butter
Balsamic soy vinaigrette (see below)
Salt and pepper
1. Preheat the oven at 176 degree Celsius (350 degree
Fahrenheit). Heat an iron or ovenproof pan at medium heat and
add oil. Season the pork chop with salt. When the pan is hot and
oil is close to smoking, brown the chop on both sides, about
1-1/2 to 2 minutes each side. Leave the chop in the pan and put
them in the oven for 10-20 minutes or when the juice come out
clear from the center cut. Take the chop out when done and let
it rest.
2. In the pan used for the chop, melt the butter over medium
heat until slightly brown. Sautee the morels and fava beans
until they soften. Season with salt , pepper and drizzle the
vinaigrette.
3. Spoon the morels and fava beans in the center of the
plate. Place the chop on top.
Balsamic soy vinaigrette (Makes about 1 liter or 3-3/4 cups)
30 centiliter (1.27 cup) canola oil
30 centiliter (1.27 cup) balsamic vinegar
30 centiliter (1.27 cup) soy sauce
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the canola oil,
balsamic vinegar and soy sauce until blended.
Note: The vinaigrette can be stored in the refrigerator for
months. It can be used for salad or other dishes.
