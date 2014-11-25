By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 25 Photographer Gabriele
Galimberti's grandmother Marisa fretted what about he would eat
during a two-year global trip for his latest book so he
reassured her there were other grandmothers like her who would
cook for him.
"In Her Kitchen," Galimberti's first cookbook, pays homage
to his octogenarian "nonna" and her concern for his well being.
It contains recipes ranging from hearty soups to iguana with
rice and beans, along with profiles and photographs of the food
and the grandmothers who contributed them, from the 60 countries
he traveled to.
Galimberti, 37, who was born and still lives in Castiglion
Fiorentino in Tuscany, Italy, spoke to Reuters about his
adventures while traveling around the world and how the
grandmothers he writes about in the book changed the way he
eats.
Q: Were the grandmothers in the book hard to find?
A: Most of them were the grandmothers of my hosts or someone
in the neighborhoods they knew. It was pretty easy to find them.
Q: Were you an adventurous eater before writing this book?
A: When I started the project, I was a lot pickier about
food. I'm Italian and we are spoiled in Italy about food. I had
to try a lot of different things. In the book, I tried bugs and
iguana. Now I have changed and I think I can pretty much eat
everything. I still love Italian food.
Q: What were the dishes you force yourself to eat even
though you knew you would dislike them?
A: In Malawi (it was) the bugs. In the Cayman Islands (it
was) the iguana. In the end, the taste of the iguana wasn't that
bad. But the whole preparation disgusted me a lot. When we
opened the stomach of the iguana, the smell that came out of its
stomach was terrible. I was disgusted for five hours. In Spain
with lamb organs, that was pretty hard. I don't like innards of
animals. I had to be nice to the lady and eat what she cooked.
Q: What are you favorite cuisines that are not Italian?
A: Everything in Asia especially Japan and Thailand. I
always like recipes made with coconut milk and ginger.
Q: What was the first thing you ate when you returned to
Italy after your overseas trips?
A: I'm always up for a good pasta dish.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Steve Orlofsky)