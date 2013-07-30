By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, July 30
A classically trained chef and co-owner of Butter and The
Darby restaurants in New York City, Guarnaschelli has competed,
hosted and served as a judge on numerous U.S. television cooking
shows including "Chopped" and "Iron Chef America."
The 43-year-old New York native spoke to Reuters about
writing a cookbook and how the culinary world has changed since
she started as a chef.
Q: What do you want to accomplish with your first book?
A: It's a combination of sharing my experiences, a very rich
family history that contributed to my choice of profession, and
a collection of recipes I really want to share.
Q: Your mom was a respected cookbook editor. Did you seek
advice from her for the book?
A: I really left her alone for this one. You can't mix
family and business in this way. It's writing about my family. I
want my mom to be able to step back and enjoy my interpretations
of all the great things that went on.
Q: Describe the process in shaping the format for the book.
A: I just took my favorite idea of a meal and broke it down
into categories. And I thought about all the different kinds of
meals I want to have. Through constant reworking and
re-evaluating, it went from menus and concepts to actual full
chapters. It progressed from where I want to begin all the way
to how I want to end a meal.
Q: What are the most frequent questions your fans ask you?
A: They don't ask me technique questions or questions about
being a chef. They ask, "What do you do with this?" People just
want to know some basic mechanics. That's why I thought I would
write a book that shows how I interpret ingredients. People
could cook the way they like at home.
Q: How has the culinary world changed since you first began
as a chef?
A: There was no food television when I started cooking
except for Julia Child and PBS (a publicly funded U.S. TV
station) so that's definitely the No. 1 thing that's changed
that has influenced people's decisions and their choice on why
they want to go into this field and what they want to achieve.
As Americans, we have all become more cultured. There is a
greater awareness about the connection between food and health
and food that tastes good. People's interpretation of what
tastes good has become more elevated because there are so many
choices ... on procuring information about food and on getting
recipes, whether it's from television or the Internet or books
or magazines. People are expanding their idea of what's within
their reach.
Scallop Gratin with Gruyere and Scallion (serves 4)
Bread crumbs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
¾ cup coarse bread crumbs, preferably panko, toasted
¾ cup thickly grated Gruyere cheese
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Scallops
2 tablespoons canola oil
16 medium dry diver sea scallops, each halved down the
middle
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 shallots, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ pound small white button mushrooms, thinly sliced
¼ cup dry vermouth, preferably Noilly Prat
1 cup heavy cream
Juice of ½ lemon, plus 1 additional lemon for optional
garnish
3 scallions (white part only), thinly sliced
1. Preheat the broiler.
2. Make the bread crumb topping: In a bowl, combine the
butter and bread crumbs. Use a rubber spatula to mix them until
they form a paste. Stir in the Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses. Mix
in the thyme, salt, and pepper.
3. Cook the scallops: Heat a large skillet over high heat
and add the canola oil. Season the scallops with salt and
pepper. When the oil begins to smoke lightly, add them to the
pan. Cook for 30 to 45 seconds until the edges brown and then
quickly remove them to a plate using tongs.
4. Cook the mushrooms: Add the shallots and garlic to the
pan and season with salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat until
translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until
they soften and brown lightly, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the
vermouth and simmer until virtually all of the liquid has
evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream, stirring
gently, and simmer until the mixture thickens, 5 to 7 minutes.
Do not boil vigorously or the mixture risks separating. Taste
for seasoning. Stir in the scallops, lemon juice, and scallions.
Remove the pan from the heat.
5. Broil the scallops: Transfer the sauce and scallops to a
shallow ovenproof dish (or into clean scallop shells, if
desired). Sprinkle the bread crumbs over the top and broil until
browned, 1 to 2 minutes. The time may be slightly longer or
shorter depending on how quickly the top browns. Watch
carefully. Serve immediately.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Paul Simao)