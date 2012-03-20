By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 To learn Chinese cooking, it
helps to understand the concept of yin and yang. Meals,
typically shared with others, should aim for a balance among a
variety of ingredients: some are considered cooling foods (yin),
others are heating foods (yang).
Such a yin-and-yang approach to cooking helps define Chinese
cuisine and explains why it is relatively healthy, according to
a new book by chef and television presenter Ken Hom. His book,
"Complete Chinese Cookbook," surveys food from Cantonese and
Szechuan cuisine to the more grain-based Northern School.
The U.S.-born Hom, who has published 33 books, now divides
his time between Paris and Bangkok. He spoke with Reuters about
the appeal and health benefits of a Chinese diet.
Q: Is it too reductive to talk about Chinese food as a
single category?
A: "Yes. China is a vast country. It has as many regional
cuisines as France or Italy. They're very different. We need to
expand our minds about what China's really about. The Chinese
are rediscovering their own heritage.
"Chinese food has changed because of Hong Kong. At the
Handover in 1997, people were fearful that China would change
Hong Kong. It's been the reverse. It's the quality of cooking,
the attention to detail, all the Hong Kong chefs that have gone
to China. You see the Peninsula (Hotel) opening in Beijing and
Shanghai. Their influence is a standard China was not used to."
Q: Has Chinese food gained prominence since you first
started writing about it?
A: "People are more aware of it. I go to Brazil a lot. Ten
years ago it was kind of a curiosity. Chinese food was off the
radar. Now everybody's interested in it in Brazil."
Is the Chinese middle class embracing high-end dining?
A: "Absolutely. It's the way of entertaining, a way of
showing off. People have money; they take others out to eat.
Before, there were funky little places where bones would be on
the floor. People are exploring their own cuisine outside their
regions. The restaurant culture has exploded.
Q: What do you mean by the 'yin and yang' balance of a meal?
A: "A good example is a steakhouse. You have nothing but
heaviness, you have no balance. To achieve yin and yang you'd
cut that steak by three-quarters. You would have a little bit of
protein, a little bit of broth, things like tofu, some seafood,
a little bit of everything and especially heavy on the vegetable
side. A steakhouse is out of kilter of yin and yang. Most people
discover that balance in their body when they hit their 60s and
go, 'God, I can't eat that steak anymore.'
"You eat like the Chinese, you'll be healthy. Chinese steam
things, braise things, cook in broth, which a lot of non-Chinese
don't get into. The problem is, the Chinese (increasingly) eat
like Americans and Westerners."
Q: What are the advantages of using a wok?
A: "Number one, it's very hot. It gives you that grilled,
smoked flavor. And it's fast, quick and easy."
Q: You worked in your uncle's restaurant when you were 11.
Were you as enthusiastic about Chinese food then?
A: "I grew up in a very Chinese household. Even in grammar
school, I had a Thermos with rice and Chinese sausage and
vegetables, while all the kids had bologna sandwiches. I would
open up my Thermos and all the kids would envy me. I would trade
them. It was cold as hell in Chicago."
Q: Why do so many of your recipes call for chicken stock?
A: "There's nothing better than Jewish chicken stock but I
think Chinese can beat it. Chicken stock is the whole base of
our cuisine. With that stock, you can make soup, you make
sausage, you can stir fry. When you use stock, you don't need as
much oil or fat. It simmers slowly. It's good for you.
Q: Because it's low-fat?
A: "I think Americans are too obsessed with low-fat. It's
not about low-fat, it's about satisfaction. Americans should
enjoy their food. You can eat healthily, in a nice way,
everything in moderation. You're blessed or cursed with the
genes you're born with, but there's only so much you can do, so
you may as well enjoy it.
"By the way, that's how real estate people sell houses. They
always have bread baking, or stock simmering, when people come
look at houses."
Chicken stock recipe (makes about 14 cups, or 3.5 liters):
4-1/2lb (2kg) uncooked chicken bones - feet, wings, etc.
1-2/2lb (750g) chicken pieces such as wings, thighs, etc.
14 cups (3.5L) cold water
3 slices of fresh ginger
6 green onions, green tops removed
6 whole garlic cloves, unpeeled and lightly crushed
Salt
Put the chicken bones and pieces into a very large saucepan
(the bones can be either frozen or defrosted). Cover with cold
water and bring to a simmer.
Using a large spoon, skim off the scum as it rises from the
bones. Watch the heat, as the stock should never boil. Keep
skimming until the stock looks clear, between 20-40 minutes. Do
not stir.
Turn down the heat to a low simmer. Add the ginger, green
onions, garlic and 1 tsp (5ml) salt. Simmer the stock on very
low heat for 2-4 hours, skimming any fat off the top at least
twice. The stock should be rich and full-bodied and simmering it
for such a long time gives it (and any soup) plenty of taste.
Strain the stock through several layers of dampened
cheesecloth or a very fine sieve. Let it cool. Remove any fat
that has risen to the top. Use straight away or transfer to
containers and freeze.
