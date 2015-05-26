NEW YORK May 26 Traditional Middle Eastern home
cooking is the shared passion of Israeli-born chefs Itamar
Srulovich and Sarit Packer, the husband and wife team behind
"Honey & Co.: The Cookbook."
All 107 recipes stem from the couple's restaurant Honey & Co
in London, which was named Best New Restaurant of 2013 by the
Guardian newspaper.
Srulovich, 36, and Packer, 38, spoke to Reuters about their
training, their culinary courtship and making the exotic
accessible to customers.
Q: Why did you name your restaurant Honey & Co.?
Srulovich: We wanted something that made people think of
sweet things. We're a couple and we called each other honey so
that's how it came to be.
Q: You met over cooking?
Srulovich: We met in a restaurant kitchen. All of the
beginning of our relationship was taking each other to our
favorite restaurants and cooking each other our favorite dishes.
Q: What is Middle Eastern cuisine?
Packer: (It is) the use of herbs and spices in abundance and
fresh vegetables. The cuisine is based a lot less on protein and
a lot more on the vegetables that go with it. Then there's a lot
of color and different textures. It's a lot about sharing. Big
platters of food are traditional.
Q: How do you tweak it?
Srulovich: In Israel you get a lot of traditional cuisines
from Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, all over the Middle East. We try to
keep it as traditional as possible but we also slightly adapt it
to the way we like to eat now. So the food is lighter, not as
oily, not as rich.
Q: What is your training?
Srulovich: We were both home cooking at a very early age. My
wife had more official training at chef's college. I started
working in kitchens when I was 19.
Q: Any advice for the home cook?
Packer: When people come over, be sitting and talking to
them and not in the kitchen. A lot is about preparing yourself
in advance. Also getting in really good produce, fresh
vegetables, fresh herbs and using what's in season, not trying
to adapt things that are not at their best.
Q: What's always in your pantry?
Srulovich: At home we always have yogurt, tahini, cumin,
garlic, chili, lemon, cracked wheat and rice. The rest would be
just going to the market and getting what's nice.
