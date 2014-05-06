PARIS May 6 When Alexander Lobrano looks at a
map of France, menus and markets immediately spring to mind.
It is a fitting Pavlovian response for this food and travel
writer whose latest book, "Hungry for France," (Rizzoli)
introduces a new generation of young cooks exercising their
culinary creativity in the provinces.
After years of eating his way through the bistros of Paris -
an enviable task that culminated in his 2008 "Hungry for Paris"
- the Connecticut native and former European correspondent for
Gourmet magazine opted to leave the capitol behind for his
second book.
Part travelogue, part memoir, the book with stunning
photographs by Steven Rothfeld includes profiles of carefully
chosen restaurants and recipes like "Pan-seared John Dory with
Rhubarb and Blue Crab Jus" and "Lemon Verbena-Cherry Clafoutis."
Delightful also are the descriptions of the eating itself,
whether Lobrano biting into a runny Saint-Marcellin cheese at a
Lyon market ("the dripping lactic velvet smelled very lightly of
wet straw") or savouring langoustines in Brittany ("once I'd
tasted the tight little curl of tender, sweet, sea-kissed meat
in one of their crunchy, easily opened tails, a permanent
craving was born").
Q: As a self-described "man who travels to eat" you talk
about a formative visit to Lyon in the late 1980s to eat in the
meat-heavy "bouchers". That trip whetted your appetite for
French regional cooking and the chefs who make it happen.
A: That was my epiphany. I went down there and learned a lot
of things that weekend. I was so spellbound by Paris but it
suddenly occurred to me, I'm not just in Paris, I've got this
whole country! So every time there was a holiday weekend, I'd go
to Bordeaux, or go to Nice, or Strasbourg, or wherever it was.
What I quickly found was that a lot of parts of the country that
no one ever talks about are the ones that are absolutely
enchanting, have unbelievably good food and interesting history.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on France's provinces this
time?
A: There's a new generation of contemporary French chefs,
really talented young men and women who are making French food
really interesting again, and they're not just in the cities. My
marching orders to myself were 'Who are the really interesting
young chefs who no one has ever heard of before?' These are the
people who diehard food lovers all over the world would be most
interested in finding out about. They don't need me to tell them
to go to three-star restaurants. What they won't know about is
this incredible little bistro outside of Agen, for example.
Q: Paris was always the place to be. Why aren't they in
Paris?
A: A lot of them would say because of the TGV (high-speed
train) and the Internet you don't need to be in Paris anymore,
you can live in a beautiful village outside of a small market
town and have a nice quality of life and not be worried you
won't find a clientele because people will come to you. So the
idea that the only place to find good food anymore is in the
cities is no longer true. That's kind of busted open the
template for a culinary career in France. In Paris, the rents
are so high that a lot of them said, "I wouldn't be able to do
what I'm doing here in my restaurant in the country in Paris
because in order to make sure everyone liked my food so I could
pay my rent, I'd have to be less creative."
Q: How is the actual experience of eating when you're in the
provinces different from that in an equivalent Paris restaurant?
A: There is a connectedness to the immediate surroundings in
a rural setting that just can't exist in an urban one. A lot of
chefs have the advantage that they source their products not
from a restaurant supplier, but from the garden of the old woman
down the road. She might stop by in the morning with a basket of
mushrooms she gathered, that's how most of them work. People
come by the kitchen door and say, "I was walking my dog this
morning and I found all these cepes."
Q: While most of the chefs in your book are French, plenty
come from further afield - Argentina, Japan, Britain...Why?
A: France is laying claim to the best of the global
gastronomic talent because the chefs will tell you the French
are still extremely exigent when they sit down at the table, and
they're also very curious. So you can serve things in a
classical manner one day and the next day you can try something
completely different. There is an audience for the creativity.
Q: You call your culinary adventures in France an
"incessantly exhilarating learning curve" mixing up history,
art, culture.
A: For me the best way to understand where you are is to sit
down at the table. On the plate you find history, you find art,
you find a geography lesson. For me it's the most rapid way to
place yourself as a foreigner when you're travelling. And in
France, every single region to this day still has very different
food and history ... (The food) is a refraction of French
history. A lot of food in Europe is based on premises of
scarcity. People were trying to preserve food in different ways,
whether its choucroute, with pickled cabbage, or charcuterie, or
confit. It all dates back.
Q: Do you actually have a favourite region?
A: I have favourite regions. I have a soft spot for the
north of France, where no one goes. I love Corsica. I love the
Loire Valley, which is just unbelievably beautiful, and of
course the wine, and I like Burgundy quite a lot too. I could
keep adding, but I better stop...
LIME BLOSSOM MADELEINES
2/3 cup (85 g) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
3/4 tsp baking powder
1/8 tsp kosher salt
1/3 cup (65 g) granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 Tbsp Lime blossom or other honey
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Finely grated zest of 1 lime
6 Tbsp (95 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more
for brushing
Confectioners' sugar, for dusting (optional)
In a medium bowl, whisk flour with baking powder and salt.
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat granulated
sugar with eggs, honey, vanilla and lime zest at medium speed
until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Using a flexible
spatula, fold in flour mixture, then butter. Cover bowl with
plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. Do ahead: Batter can be
refrigerated overnight.
Heat to 400 F (200 C). Brush a 12-cup madeleine pan with
butter; dust with flour and tap out excess. Set pan on a baking
sheet and spoon batter into cups, filling to rim. Transfer to
oven and bake, rotating sheet halfway through, until cakes are
springy and edges are golden, about 10 minutes.
Tap pan against counter to release madeleines. Dust with
confectioners' sugar and serve as soon as possible.
