By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 As a young boy Ismail
Ahmad spent most of his childhood helping his grandmother in the
kitchen, learning heirloom recipes and traditional Malay-styled
culinary methods, skills that have helped build his successful
career in Malaysia.
Hailing from a quiet village in Negeri Sembilan state, about
100 kilometers (62 miles) from Kuala Lumpur, the 52-year-old
Ismail set up Rebung - a restaurant known for its signature
Malay dishes - after a successful spate of hosting television
cooking shows and touring as the country's food ambassador.
Sprawling across three bungalow houses in the midst of the
hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur, Rebung, which marks its 10th
anniversary next year and was set up with business partner
Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, welcomes diners with its cozy wooden
furniture, warm lighting and live karaoke sessions at night.
Rebung's 50-odd item buffet spread, pegged between 40-50
ringgit ($13-$16), has earned Ismail fame for its Malay dishes
that are hard to come by. Some of his customers are willing to
take a 4-hour road trip from Singapore just for lunch.
Q: How did your grandparents nurture your love for cooking?
A: "Since I was about 5 years old, I helped my grandmother
in the kitchen - plucking bean sprouts, cleaning dried
anchovies, peeling onions, running off to the market to buy
tamarind pieces. Later on I learned how to cook our heritage
dishes.
"My grandfather taught me about 'freshness' when choosing
seafood. I would follow him to the market on Saturdays to buy
fish. He didn't physically teach me, but he'll chat to the
fishmonger and I would listen."
Q: How did growing up in a quiet village influence your
cooking style?
A: "My daily food was simple. Most dishes had chili,
turmeric, lemon grass, and coconut cream. We also used a lot of
leaves and herbs gathered from the jungle. Electricity came into
my village only in the 1970s, before that we used generators. We
had no fridge. So my grandmother would prolong the shelf life of
food either by smoking, salting or pickling it. Beef, mackerel
will be smoked until it is dry. For pickles, we used a lot of
bamboo shoots. These are ancient methods, but very clean. I
still have the smoked beef in Rebung as a signature dish."
Q: Which are the family recipes inherited from your
forefathers and how is it different compared to dishes from
other Malaysian states?
A: "Negeri Sembilan food uses easy ingredients, but it is
not easy to make. We mostly use chili padi (bird's eye chili or
Thai chili), fresh turmeric, lemon grass, coconut cream, tapioca
- with beef, duck, fish, and prawn. And it is mostly yellow. We
use a lot of turmeric, which is rich in beta-carotene. We hardly
use fresh chilies - we use dried chili and chili padi. If we use
onions, it's mostly shallots. We don't use much garlic. We don't
usually blend the ingredients - only sliced.
"Authentic Malay heritage food is mostly fermented. We add
in different type of herbs and leaves. The meat in Negeri
Sembilan dishes are mostly smoked because in the original
recipes, all meat was smoked for preservation purposes."
Q: What are Rebung's specialty dishes?
A: "We have gulai lemak daging salai (smoked beef cooked in
turmeric, fresh coconut and chili padi gravy), as well as durian
pulut (durian pulp cooked with coconut and palm sugar served
with sticky rice) and labu masak lemak (pumpkin with coconut
cream and turmeric shoots).
"Rebung also serves 'ikan patin tempoyak', a type of river
catfish (iridescent shark, its meat is called "swai" in the
United States) cooked with fermented durian pulp, mixed
turmeric, chili, crushed lemon grass, then boiled with tamarind
pieces and salt."
Q: How do you maintain the "home cooked" and "authentic"
tastes of the dishes at Rebung?
A: "I personally train my staff how to cook the dishes the
exact way I do it. I also check all the ingredients. I tell them
that the journey of cooking is through experience. There's no
shortcut in heritage cooking. If you have to go and find an
ingredient, you do it. If you have to cook in a clay pot, you do
it, because it affects the taste and texture of the dish. My
grandmother used to make her own cooking oil from coconut.
Everything adds value - the charcoal fire, the homemade oil.
"Everything at Rebung is homemade, except the ketchup and
chili sauces. All the dips are ground and made from scratch.
Less is more - less ingredients, more in taste. It's important
to know the essence of the food. You shouldn't modify it at all.
If you cook it nicely, you can make a man happy for a day."
Q: What ingredients inspire you?
A: "The smell of chilies. Another is mali-mali (bandicoot
berry leaves), which is a kind of medicinal shrub used only in
Negeri Sembilan for chicken rendang. It is really delicious and
tastes nicer than tapioca shoots. You can find it in the jungle
here, but people nowadays rarely recognize it."
Pahang Patin in Fermented Durian Gravy (Gulai Ikan Patin
Pahang)
Ingredients:
2 tbsp fermented durian (tempoyak)
3 fresh red chilies, finely pounded
6 bird's eye chilies, finely pounded
4 cm (1.5 inch) knob of fresh turmeric, peeled and finely
pounded
1 stalk lemon grass, bruised
450 ml (1.9 cups) water
1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) pangasius sutchi catfish (swai) cut into 3 cm
slices, washed with lime and rock salt, rinsed well. To get rid
of the muddy smell, clean fish with rock salt and tamarind pulp.
To garnish:
1 tomato cut into wedges
1/2 cucumber cut lengthwise and diagonally sliced
1 red chili, 1 green chili, slit lengthwise with end in tact
1 turmeric leaf, torn into pieces
Salt to taste
Method:
Mix fermented durian pounded with chilies and turmeric, lemon
grass and water in a pot. Bring to boil over medium heat. Add
fish, tomatoes, cucumber, red and green chilies, turmeric
leaves, and simmer until cooked. Season with salt.
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Elaine Lies)