By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 5 Nancy Silverton, the California
baker and chef who parlayed a passion for artisan bread into a
popular pizza enterprise, was named outstanding U.S. chef of the
year on Monday by the James Beard Foundation.
Silverton co-owns Pizzeria Mozza and the restaurant Osteria
Mozza in Los Angeles with celebrity chef Mario Batali, with whom
she started a second career of sorts after departing her first
restaurant Campanile and selling her La Brea Bakery brand.
Silverton, who is also an accomplished pastry chef, is the
fourth woman to win the most prestigious chef prize in the
United States. Prior to Silverton, it was awarded to Alice
Waters, Lidia Bastianich and most recently in 2004 to Judy
Rodgers, the owner of Zuni Cafe in San Francisco who died from
cancer last December at 57.
"When I started out, I started for all the right reasons; I
had a passion for flavors and cooking," Silverton told Reuters
after she won her award. "Now I still get a lot of enjoyment
from cooking for others and making them happy."
Silverton is also known for having lost the proceeds she
earned from the sale of her La Brea Bakery in 2001 to convicted
Ponzi scheme financier Bernard Madoff.
Female chefs racked up a number of other foundation honors.
Barbara Lynch, who owns Menton and a number of other
successful eateries in Boston, won outstanding restaurateur.
April Bloomfield of The Spotted Pig was named best chef in
New York City; Naomi Pomeroy of Portland's Beast in the
Northwest; Sue Zemanick of New Orleans's Gautreau's in the South
and Ashley Christensen, of Poole's Downtown Diner in Raleigh,
North Carolina, in the Southeast.
The foundation, whose name is a tribute to American food
writer James Beard, was founded in 1986 with the goal to
recognize and preserve American food history and traditions. It
established the awards for culinary excellence in 1990.
There was a tie for "rising star" chefs award which was
shared between Jimmy Bannos Jr. of The Purple Pig in Chicago and
Blaine Wetzel of The Willows Inn on Lummi Island in Washington.
Dominique Ansel, who created the "Cronut" that combines the
features of a croissant and a donut, nabbed the prize of
outstanding U.S. pastry chef. A long queue forms daily at his
eponymous bakery in New York as customers wait for this hybrid
pastry that was launched a year ago.
In other major categories, The Slanted Door in San
Francisco, known for its modern Vietnamese cuisine, won the
award for outstanding U.S. restaurant.
Peche Seafood Grill in New Orleans won best new restaurant,
while its chef Ryan Prewitt shared the top South chef prize with
Zemanick.
The foundation gave its lifetime achievement award to Sirio
Maccioni, who owns the landmark 40-year-old restaurant Le Cirque
in New York.
On Friday, pioneering British chef Heston Blumenthal's
"Historic Heston" was named cookbook of the year.
